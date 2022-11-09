4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a credit rating review of Scope Ratings

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a credit rating review of Scope Ratings

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital markets that Scope Ratings GmbH ("Scope Ratings") (www.scoperatings.com), as an independent international credit rating agency has published a new Rating Action Release on 4iG, the analysis is available in English at the following link:

Scope places 4iG's B+ issuer rating under review for possible upgrade I Scope Ratings (scoperatings.com)

Scope Ratings has placed the B+ issuer rating and B+ senior unsecured debt rating of 4iG Nyrt. under review for a possible upgrade.

Budapest, November 9th, 2022

4iG Plc.

