4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a fine imposed on a subsidiary

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a fine imposed on a subsidiary

4iG Plc. ("4iG") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital markets that the Hungarian Competition Authority has imposed a fine on 4iG's subsidiary, Vodafone Hungary Ltd. (registered seat: 1112 Budapest, Boldizsár utca 2, .; company registration number: 01-10-044159) - of which the majority owner is "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Ltd. (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10-042190) - for an infringement committed during the previous ownership, between September 2015 and August 2016.

The press release of the Hungarian Competition Authority is available in Hungarian at the following link:

932 millió forintot fizet a Vodafone a korábbi tulajdonos időszakában elkövetettjogsértés miatt - GVH

The decision of the Hungarian Competition Authority is available below in Hungarian:

Vj-10/2022/14 - GVH

Budapest, 25 March 2023

4iG Plc.

