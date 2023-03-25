Advanced search
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
685.00 HUF   +1.33%
09:08a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a fine imposed on a subsidiary
PU
03/224ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC flash note of the EDISON Group
PU
03/20Hungary boosts telecoms sector control with Yettel transaction
RE
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a fine imposed on a subsidiary

03/25/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on a fine imposed on a subsidiary

4iG Plc. ("4iG") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital markets that the Hungarian Competition Authority has imposed a fine on 4iG's subsidiary, Vodafone Hungary Ltd. (registered seat: 1112 Budapest, Boldizsár utca 2, .; company registration number: 01-10-044159) - of which the majority owner is "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Ltd. (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10-042190) - for an infringement committed during the previous ownership, between September 2015 and August 2016.

The press release of the Hungarian Competition Authority is available in Hungarian at the following link:

932 millió forintot fizet a Vodafone a korábbi tulajdonos időszakában elkövetettjogsértés miatt - GVH

The decision of the Hungarian Competition Authority is available below in Hungarian:

Vj-10/2022/14 - GVH

Budapest, 25 March 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679 Email:IR@4ig.huInternet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 13:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
