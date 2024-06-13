Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on a fine imposed on a subsidiary

4iG Plc. ("4iG") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital markets that the Hungarian Competition Authority, in its decision VJ/24-27/2023, has imposed a HUF 120 million fine on 4iG's subsidiary, Vodafone Hungary Ltd. (registered seat: 1112 Budapest, Boldizsár utca 2., company registration number: 01-10-044159; hereinafter referred to as: "Vodafone") - of which the majority owner is "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Ltd. (registered office: 1013 Budapest, Krisztina körút 39.; company registration number: 01-10-042190)for an

infringement committed during the previous ownership, in 2022.

The fine was imposed, because Vodafone has failed to prove compliance within the deadline, with obligations to be complied with in 2022, as required by the previous decision of the Competition Authority, and because of the late submission of evidences, it was not possible to established that one of the obligations was fulfilled with the required conditions, content and within the deadline.

The Decision VJ/24-27/2023 is available on the website of the Hungarian Competition Authority.

Budapest, 13 June 2024

4iG Plc.

