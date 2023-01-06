4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that Scope Ratings GmbH ("Scope Ratings") (www.scoperatings.com), as an independent international credit rating agency has published a rating action release on 4iG, the analysis is available in English at the following link:

Scope upgrades 4iG's issuer rating to BB-/Stable I Scope Ratings (scoperatings.com)

Scope Ratings has upgraded the issuer rating of 4iG to BB-/Stable from B+ under review for a possible upgrade and has upgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of 4iG to BB- from B+ under review for a possible upgrade in connection with the potential acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. (the "Transaction"), which rating is conditional upon the successful closing of the Transaction which is still ongoing.

Budapest, January 6th, 2023

4iG Plc.

