Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. 4iG Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
710.00 HUF   -0.42%
12:58p4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings
PU
01/054ig : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Albanian National Commercial Registry
PU
20224ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Company Registry Court
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings

01/06/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that Scope Ratings GmbH ("Scope Ratings") (www.scoperatings.com), as an independent international credit rating agency has published a rating action release on 4iG, the analysis is available in English at the following link:

Scope upgrades 4iG's issuer rating to BB-/Stable I Scope Ratings (scoperatings.com)

Scope Ratings has upgraded the issuer rating of 4iG to BB-/Stable from B+ under review for a possible upgrade and has upgraded the senior unsecured debt rating of 4iG to BB- from B+ under review for a possible upgrade in connection with the potential acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. (the "Transaction"), which rating is conditional upon the successful closing of the Transaction which is still ongoing.

Budapest, January 6th, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: ir@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 17:56:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about 4IG NYRT.
12:58p4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings
PU
01/054ig : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by ..
PU
20224ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidia..
PU
20224ig : Financial calendar for 2023 of 4iG Plc.
PU
20224ig : Other Announcement of 4iG PLC about joint venture company establishment
PU
20224ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC analysis of the EDISON Group
PU
20224iG Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
20224iG Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
20224ig : Investor Presentation Q3 2022 RESULTS (1 December 2022)
PU
20224ig Pl : Flash report on the company's activities in the third quarter of 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 275 M 275 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5 000 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 209 B 556 M 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 14,5%
Chart 4IG NYRT.
Duration : Period :
4iG Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IG NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 702,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Péter Krisztián Fekete Chief Executive Officer & Director
Csaba Thurzó Chief Financial & Operative Officer
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman
László Tamás Fellegi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4IG NYRT.-0.70%556
ACCENTURE PLC0.94%165 609
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.67%146 683
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.21%127 581
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.03%96 916
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.19%74 368