4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on the acquisition of 75% ownership of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and its subsidiaries

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on the acquisition of 75% ownership of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and its subsidiaries

4iG PLC (hereinafter: "4iG") hereby informs the Capital and Financial Markets that the share sale and purchase agreement concluded on 05th October 20221 by 4iG for the acquisition of the 75% ownership in CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft.2 and its subsidiaries Honeycomb Hungary Kft.3 (hereinafter: Honeycomb) and Honeycomb Central Europe Kft.4 has been closed, thus 4iG became the 75% direct owner of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and indirectly the owner of its subsidiaries.

Budapest, 15th November, 2022

4iG PLC

https://www.bet.hu/newkibdata/128790305/4iG_20221005_RT_Honeycomb_EN.pdf Name changing in progess: BRISK DIGITAL GROUP Kft. Name changing in progess: BRISK DIGITAL HUNGARY Kft. Name changing in progess: BRISK DIGITAL INTERNATIONAL Kft.

