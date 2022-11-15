4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on the acquisition of 75% ownership of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and its subsidiaries

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC
on the acquisition of 75% ownership of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and its subsidiaries
4iG PLC (hereinafter: "4iG") hereby informs the Capital and Financial Markets that the share sale and purchase agreement concluded on 05th October 20221 by 4iG for the acquisition of the 75% ownership in CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft.2 and its subsidiaries Honeycomb Hungary Kft.3 (hereinafter: Honeycomb) and Honeycomb Central Europe Kft.4 has been closed, thus 4iG became the 75% direct owner of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and indirectly the owner of its subsidiaries.
Budapest, 15th November, 2022
4iG PLC
-
https://www.bet.hu/newkibdata/128790305/4iG_20221005_RT_Honeycomb_EN.pdf
-
Name changing in progess: BRISK DIGITAL GROUP Kft.
-
Name changing in progess: BRISK DIGITAL HUNGARY Kft.
-
Name changing in progess: BRISK DIGITAL INTERNATIONAL Kft.
4iG PLC
Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.
Phone: +36 1 270 7600
Fax: +36 1 270 7679
Email: ir@4ig.hu
Internet: www.4ig.hu
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:41:02 UTC.