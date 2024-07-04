Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on the appointment of executive officers

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs its shareholders and participants of the capital markets that, by the decision of the Board of Directors of 4iG adopted today, on the 4th of July 2024, with the effective day as of today, Tamás Tábori, the Managing Director of DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft. (registered seat:

1013 Budapest, Krisztina körút 39.; company registration number: 01-09-667975; tax number: 12175136-2-44; hereinafter referred to as "DIGI") and General Deputy CEO of Vodafone Hungary Zrt. (registered seat: 1112 Budapest, Boldizsár utca 2.; company registration number: 01-10-044159; tax number: 11895927-2-44; hereinafter referred to as "Vodafone") has been appointed as 4iG's Group Deputy CEO for Telecommunications Strategy. As Deputy CEO, Tamás Tábori will be responsible, in particular, for developing, implementing and reviewing the strategy of the Group's Telecommunications business, and the professional supervision of the operations of international telecoms subsidiaries. In his new role, Tamás Tábori will also be a permanent member of the cabinet supporting the work of the Group's Chairman.

The Board of Directors of 4iG also decided that Albert Kis, Deputy CEO for Wholesale of Invitech ICT Services Kft. (registered seat: Krisztina körút 39, 1013 Budapest; company registration number: 01 09 414291; tax number: 25836965-2-44)shall be appointed as Group Chief Wholesale and Infrastructure Officer at 4iG. In his new role, Albert Kis will oversee international business projects and pioneering ventures in the infrastructure area, under the direct supervision of the 4iG Group Chairman of the Board, and will be responsible for identifying new international business opportunities in the area of infrastructure development and wholesale partnerships.

Mohamed Sherif ElSayad, who is currently working in the position of Group Telecommunications Commercial Strategy Director, will continue his career in 4iG Group - under the direct management of the Chairman of the Group's Board of Directors - as Group Chief Business Development and Innovation Officer. In his new role, Mohamed Sherif ElSayad will be responsible for identifying and developing domestic and international business and innovation opportunities for the Group's expansion. He will also work with Albert Kis to launch new international projects with particularly high growth potential in the Western Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa. In addition to supporting the 4iG Group's international commercial activities, his responsibilities will also extend to the Group's brand.

Budapest, 4th July 2024

4iG PLC

