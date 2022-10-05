4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on the signing of the acquisition of 75% ownership of CREALIVE Kft. and its subsidiaries

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on the signing of the acquisition of

75% ownership of CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and its subsidiaries

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the Capital and Financial Markets that following the due diligence 4iG and MISTRAL TRUST FUND Vagyonkezelő Kft., a VBPS Ingatlanforgalmazó és -Hasznosító Kft. and Pichovszky Domonkos entered into an agreement on the purchase of 75% ownership in CREALIVE Reklámügynökség Kft. and its subsidiaries Honeycomb Hungary Kft. (hereinafter: Honeycomb) and Honeycomb Central Europe Kft. The transaction may be completed by the end of the year, depending on the outcome of the required competition proceedings.

Honeycomb has the exclusive right to use the BRISK software and the BRISK media-technology platform based on it. BRISK is one of the world's most advanced and highly automated advertising quality control, transcoding and delivery system, developed in Hungary, providing high quality digital media services in Hungary and in several countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Following the acquisition, 4iG plans to start selling the system in the Western Balkans region.

In line with the 4iG Group's long-term strategy, the acquisition of Honeycomb will add a new capability to the Group's telecoms sector, further expanding the range of services the Group can offer. With this capability, the public limited company will enter a services market that complements its existing services, while the Group's business and technology background will also enable it to effectively support further regional development and sales of the system.

Budapest, October 5th, 2022.

4iG PLC

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu