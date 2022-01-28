Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. 4iG Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on the termination of the Term Sheet regarding the acquisition of TeleGroup Limited and TeleGroup Banja Luka

01/28/2022 | 11:13am EST
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on the termination of the non-binding Term Sheet regarding the acquisition of 70%

of the shares of TeleGroup Limited and TeleGroup Banja Luka

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the capital market that today 4iG and Milomir Gligorijević (together the "Parties") have signed a mutual termination agreement ("Termination Agreement") with respect to the termination of the preliminary, non-binding Term Sheet ("Term Sheet") signed between 4iG and Milomir Gligorijević on September 20, 2021 on the acquisition of the 70% ownership of TeleGroup Limited and TeleGroup Banja Luka ("TeleGroup") including its subsidiaries.

The Parties agreed that the best way forward in accordance with the values of both companies is to continue their partnership and seek future possible business cooperation through a strategic partnership in the Balkans region for IT and Infrastructure projects.

Budapest, January 28th, 2022

4iG PLC

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: info@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 16:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
