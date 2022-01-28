4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on the termination of the Term Sheet regarding the acquisition of TeleGroup Limited and TeleGroup Banja Luka

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on the termination of the non-binding Term Sheet regarding the acquisition of 70%

of the shares of TeleGroup Limited and TeleGroup Banja Luka

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the capital market that today 4iG and Milomir Gligorijević (together the "Parties") have signed a mutual termination agreement ("Termination Agreement") with respect to the termination of the preliminary, non-binding Term Sheet ("Term Sheet") signed between 4iG and Milomir Gligorijević on September 20, 2021 on the acquisition of the 70% ownership of TeleGroup Limited and TeleGroup Banja Luka ("TeleGroup") including its subsidiaries.

The Parties agreed that the best way forward in accordance with the values of both companies is to continue their partnership and seek future possible business cooperation through a strategic partnership in the Balkans region for IT and Infrastructure projects.

Budapest, January 28th, 2022

4iG PLC

