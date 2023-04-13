4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC - the sale of certain mobile network infrastructure elements of DIGI Ltd. in the near future

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC
the sale of certain mobile network infrastructure elements of DIGI Ltd. in the near future, based on
the opinion of the decision-preparation forums
4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that DIGI Ltd., solely owned by 4iG's subsidiary, ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA Zrt., intends to sell in the near future certain elements of the mobile network infrastructure and the radio frequency usage rights exercised in the context of mobile telecommunications services, based on the opinion of the decision-preparation forums.
Given the specific nature of the transaction, the planned sale is hereby announced even before the decision of the Board of Directors on any exact contract regarding the sale.
Budapest, 13 April, 2023
4iG PLC
