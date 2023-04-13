Advanced search
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
700.00 HUF   -0.14%
02:45a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC - the sale of certain mobile network infrastructure elements of DIGI Ltd. in the near future
PU
04/064ig Plc. Submissions And Proposals For Resolutions (part 2) Regarding The Scheduled General Meeting To Be Held On 28th April 2023 Starting At 10 : 00 am
PU
04/064ig Plc. Submissions And Proposals For Resolutions (part 1) Regarding The Scheduled General Meeting To Be Held On 28th April 2023 Starting At 10 : 00 am
PU
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC - the sale of certain mobile network infrastructure elements of DIGI Ltd. in the near future

04/13/2023 | 02:45am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

the sale of certain mobile network infrastructure elements of DIGI Ltd. in the near future, based on

the opinion of the decision-preparation forums

4iG PLC ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that DIGI Ltd., solely owned by 4iG's subsidiary, ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA Zrt., intends to sell in the near future certain elements of the mobile network infrastructure and the radio frequency usage rights exercised in the context of mobile telecommunications services, based on the opinion of the decision-preparation forums.

Given the specific nature of the transaction, the planned sale is hereby announced even before the decision of the Board of Directors on any exact contract regarding the sale.

Budapest, 13 April, 2023

4iG PLC

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: info@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
