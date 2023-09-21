Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

Transaction of 4iG shares owned by executive officer

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG"), in accordance with the provision of Subsection (2) Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market hereby informs the participants of the capital market that regarding to the share purchase agreement closed on 21nd of September 2023 between Manhattan Magántőkealap (handled by iKON Befektetési Alapkezelő Zrt. [registered seat: 39 Krisztina Boulevard, Budapest, HU-1013; company registration number: 01-10-140332]; "Manhattan") as seller and KZF Vagyonkezelő Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 39 Krisztina Boulevard, Budapest, HU- 1013, Hungary; company registration number: 01-09-294248; "KZF") as purchaser ("Share Purchase Agreement"), KZF has acquired 970,000 4iG shares issued by 4iG, in the framework of over-the-counter transaction (OTC) at an average price of HUF 860 per share.

As a result of the Share Purchase Agreement, the number of 4iG shares directly owned by Manhattan changed from 1,734,950 to 764,950 pieces, by which his share of ownership changed from 0.58% to 0.26%, thus his voting rights in 4iG decreased from 0.59% to 0.26% on the other hand, the number of 4iG shares directly owned by KZF changed from 35,270,745 to 36,240,745 pieces, by which its share of ownership changed from 11.79% to 12.12%, thus its voting rights in 4iG increased from 11.98% to 12.21%, therefore there was no crossing.

As a result of the Share Purchase Agreement, Zoltán Gellért Jászai, as the sole member of KZF also the manager of the Manhattan private equity fund as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors (executive officer) of 4iG, his control over 4iG has not changed.

Budapest, 21 September 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1013 Budapest, Krisztina körút 39.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu