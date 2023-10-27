Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

Transactions regarding 4iG shares owned by persons closely associated with executive officers

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG"), in accordance with the provision of Subsection (2) Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the capital market hereby informs the participants of the capital market, that Bartolomeu Investments Kft. (registered seat: 2. Floor, 5 Vörösmarty Square, Budapest, HU-1051; company registration number: Cg. 01-09-347440; "Bartolomeu") contributed its 17,104,822 4iG shares issued by 4iG into Bartolomeu ICT Kft. (registered seat: 2. Floor, 5 Vörösmarty Square, Budapest, HU- 1051; company registration number: 01-09-416561; "Bartolomeu ICT") a 100% subsidiary of Bartolomeu, in the framework of an over-the-counter transaction (OTC) at an average price (contribution value) of HUF 656.6513 per share (the "Contribution") which Contribution will be completed upon crediting such shares on the security account of Bartolomeu ICT.

As a result of the Contribution, the indirect influence of Pedro Vargas Santos David over 4iG, as the indirect owner of Bartolomeu and Bartlomeu ICT, as well as the Member of the Board of Directors (executive officer) of 4iG, will remain unchanged.

Budapest, 27 October 2023

4iG Plc.

