Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.
on concluding a Memorandum of Understanding
4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that on 3 October, 2023, a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding was signed between 4iG and Telecom Egypt for the construction of a high-capacity submarine fibre-optic cable between Albania and Egypt.
Under the terms of the preliminary agreement, the Budapest-basedinfo-communications company with Telecom Egypt can construct and operate a direct intercontinental link between the North African country and Albania.
Setting up of a new European subsea cable entry point with a different transit route compared to the already existing Mediterranean routes 4iG aims to gain a share of the huge and rapidly growing market of data traffic between Europe and Asia, so Europe and East Africa.
Budapest, 04 October 2023
4iG Plc.
4iG PLC
Mailing address: H-1013 Budapest, Krisztina körút 39.
Phone: +36 1 270 7600
Fax: +36 1 270 7679
Email: IR@4ig.hu
Internet: www.4ig.hu
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 06:37:14 UTC.