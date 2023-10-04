Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on concluding a Memorandum of Understanding

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that on 3 October, 2023, a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding was signed between 4iG and Telecom Egypt for the construction of a high-capacity submarine fibre-optic cable between Albania and Egypt.

Under the terms of the preliminary agreement, the Budapest-basedinfo-communications company with Telecom Egypt can construct and operate a direct intercontinental link between the North African country and Albania.

Setting up of a new European subsea cable entry point with a different transit route compared to the already existing Mediterranean routes 4iG aims to gain a share of the huge and rapidly growing market of data traffic between Europe and Asia, so Europe and East Africa.

Budapest, 04 October 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1013 Budapest, Krisztina körút 39.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu