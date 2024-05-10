Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on concluding a Memorandum of Understanding

4iG Public Limited Company (hereinafter referred to as: "4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that today, 4iG has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei Technologies Hungary Híradástechnikai Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registration number: 01-09- 861837; registered seat: 1133 Budapest, Váci út 116-118., Building 1., 6th floor; VAT number: 13563590-2-44; hereinafter referred to as: "Huawei"). The purpose of the MoU is to establish, alongside 4iG's existing cloud services, a new joint cloud services platform with Huawei for domestic companies and large enterprises from China and the Far East settled in the region. The parties are also exploring the possibility of establishing joint innovation centers for the research, development and application of artificial intelligence in the future.

Budapest, 10 May 2024

4iG Plc.

