Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on implementing a Transformation Program

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the Transformation Programme ("Programme") launched on 13 November 2023 has reached its next significant milestone with the fact that the separation of DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft. ("DIGI") and Invitech ICT Services Kft ("Invitech") by way of a spin-off decided on March 14, 2024 was completed on 30 June 2024 (the date of spin-off), in view of which D-Infrastruktúra Távközlési Kft. - which includes the infrastructure division of DIGI - and Invitech ICT Infrastructure Kft. - which includes the infrastructure division of Invitech - have started their operations, as of today, the commercial and infrastructure divisions continue to operate in separate companies.

4iG will continue to keep investors informed about the Programme and its implementation status, in line with its previous practice.

The previous publication on the Programme is available at the following link:

Project_River_20231113.pdf

DIGI_Invitech_Spin_Off_20240314.pdf

AH_demerger_20240521

Budapest, 1 July 2024

4iG Plc.

