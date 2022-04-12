Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. 4iG Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-07
798.00 HUF   +0.76%
02:51a4IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a great value contract
PU
04/114IG : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the capital increase of "ANTENNA HUNGARIA" Zrt. by means of an in-kind contribution
PU
04/094IG : Summary of votes and power of attorney for the ordinary general meeting held on the 29th of april 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a great value contract

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on signing a great value contract

4iG Public Limited Company (hereinafter: "4iG", "4iG PLC") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors and the Participants of the Capital and Financial Markets that the bid of the consortium led by 4iG and Officium Irodafejlesztő Zrt., in a public procurement procedure launched under the EU open procedure for the renewal of the Oracle data warehouse environment, was declared the winning bid and the Parties concluded the contract yesterday. The National Bank of Hungary is the contracting authority for the supply and deployment of software, backup environment, licences, training for vendors and integrators, and operational support services, among others.

Date of signing: 11th April 2022

The net amount of the contract: HUF 1 825 849 801.

The duration of the contract: 66 months.

Oracle - 673483-2021 - TED Tenders Electronic Daily (europa.eu)

Budapest, 12th April 2022.

4iG PLC

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679 Email:ir@4ig.huInternet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
