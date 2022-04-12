4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a great value contract

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on signing a great value contract

4iG Public Limited Company (hereinafter: "4iG", "4iG PLC") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors and the Participants of the Capital and Financial Markets that the bid of the consortium led by 4iG and Officium Irodafejlesztő Zrt., in a public procurement procedure launched under the EU open procedure for the renewal of the Oracle data warehouse environment, was declared the winning bid and the Parties concluded the contract yesterday. The National Bank of Hungary is the contracting authority for the supply and deployment of software, backup environment, licences, training for vendors and integrators, and operational support services, among others.

Date of signing: 11th April 2022

The net amount of the contract: HUF 1 825 849 801.

The duration of the contract: 66 months.

Oracle - 673483-2021 - TED Tenders Electronic Daily (europa.eu)

Budapest, 12th April 2022.

