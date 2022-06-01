Log in
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-26
765.00 HUF   +0.79%
02:12p4IG : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
02:12p4IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a great value contract
PU
11:42a4IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC analysis of the EDISON Group
PU
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a great value contract

06/01/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

on signing a great value contract

4iG Public Limited Company (hereinafter: "4iG", "4iG PLC") hereby informs its Esteemed Investors and the Participants of the Capital and Financial Markets that the Digital Government Agency Ltd. ("DKÜ") has announced the bid of 4iG as the winning bid in the open public procurement procedure launched by Szociálpolitikai Innovációs Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. and Digitális Kormányzati Fejlesztés és Projektmenedzsment Kft. regarding the project for "Digitalisation programme for the safety and security of life of people with reduced self-sufficiency" project "Digital Welfare Services - Incubation Phase II" "RRF-8.41-21"

The net amount of the winning bid is HUF 1 198 854 200.

The deadline for performance is a maximum of 120 calendar days from the entry into force of the contract.

Date of signing: May 31st, 2022

Budapest, June 01st, 2022

4iG PLC

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: ir@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
