Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on signing a sale and purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of 100% stakes

in PR-Telecom Zrt.

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that yesterday, 4iG's subsidiary "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Zrt. (registered seat: 1013 Budapest, Krisztina körút 39.; registration number: 01-10-042190; tax number: 10834730-2-44) entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in the regional telecommunications operator, PR-Telecom Zrt. (registered seat: 3527 Miskolc, József Attila utca 45.; registration number: 05-10-000347; tax number: 11951216-2-05;"PR-Telecom") ("Transaction").

The Hungarian-ownedPR-Telecom has its own network infrastructure, providing television, internet and fixed voice services in ten counties and nearly 200 towns. The Transaction will increase 4iG group's access network by 250,000 households and its customer base by 55,000 subscribers and its fixed line infrastructure by 3,400 kilometers.

PR-Telecom customers will not be affected by the change of ownership and they will continue to benefit from the services of the telecommunications company as they are now.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to the approval of the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH).

Budapest, 05 July 2024

