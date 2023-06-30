Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the Resolu�on issued by MNB under No. H-PJ-III-B 11/2023 dated on 30 June 2023

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG" or "Issuer") hereby informs the par�cipants of the capital market that in the framework of exercising its con�nuous supervision over 4iG, the Na�onal Bank of Hungary (registered seat: 1013 Budapest, Krisz�na körút 55; premises: 1122 Budapest, Krisz�na körút 6) ("MNB") issued the following resolu�on (the "Resolu�on") on 30 June 2023, No. H-PJ-III-B-11/2023:

"The MNB warns the Issuer, in view of the infringing conduct set out in the explanatory memorandum to this Resolution, namely the breach of the drawing up of the insider list, to comply fully with its obligations to draw up the insider list in accordance with the applicable legislation at all times in the future.

The MNB requests the Issuer to send to the MNB, within 8 (eight) working days from the date on which this resolution becomes ﬁnal, a list of insiders in accordance with the applicable laws and the MNB's ﬁndings in this Decision, in relation to the inside information generated in connection with the Vodafone Magyarország Távközlési

Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 1112 Budapest, Boldizsár utca

2., company registration number: 01 10 044159) ( Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. ) acquisition project.

The MNB orders the Issuer to pay a supervisory ﬁne of HUF 19,000,000,-, i.e. nineteen million Forints, for the violation of the legal provisions on the keeping of insider lists set out in the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

No procedural costs were incurred in establishing the facts on which the decision was based.

The imposed supervisory ﬁne must be paid within 30 (thirty) days from the date on which the resolution becomes ﬁnal to the MNB's account number 19017004-01678000-30900002, with the indication "supervisory ﬁne" and the resolution number. Failure to pay the supervisory ﬁne voluntarily shall be subject to the rules on the administrative enforcement. If the time limit for payment of the supervisory ﬁne is not met, a late payment penalty will be charged at the rate of 1/365 of the doubled base rate of the central bank at the time of the charge for each calendar day. No late-payment penalty shall be charged on late payment of interest.

The late payment penalty must be paid to the MNB's account number indicated above, quoting the number of the decision and marked "late payment penalty". If the debtor fails to pay within the time limit, the payment obligation shall be enforced immediately.

There is no right of appeal against the resolution, however, the client or the person whose rights or legitimate interests are directly aﬀected by the administrative action may bring an administrative lawsuit against the resolution within 30 (thirty) days of its notiﬁcation, on the grounds of infringement of the law.

