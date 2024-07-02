Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.
on the acceptance by the bondholders of the debt settlement plan of Space-Communications Ltd.
4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that based on the final and formal results of the bondholders' vote - held on 27 June 2024 - published on 1st of July 2024, the bondholders of Space Commmunications Ltd. (registered seat: 7 Menachem Begin St., Ramat Gan, Israel; company registration number: 51-139604-6; hereinafter referred to as: "Spacecom") - a company in which 4iG holds a 20% minority share -voted in favour of the debt settlement plan prepared by 4iG. The debt settlement plan aims to fully settle the current bond debt service towards Spacecom's bondholders as announced previously.
There have been no substantive changes to the debt settlement plan since our extraordinary announcement dated 10 April 2024. Our previous extraordinary announcement is available at the following link:
https://www.bet.hu/site/newkib/en/2024.04./Extraordinary_Announcement_of_4iG_Plc._- _on_the_new_debt_settlement_plan_of_Space-Communications_Ltd.__129045261
Since the closing of the transaction depends on numerous approvals, 4iG will keep the capital market updated of its status.
Budapest, 02 July 2024.
4iG Plc.
