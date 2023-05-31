4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the demerger of MIS OMEGA Kft. from DIGI Kft. by the Company Registry Court

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the registration of the demerger of MIS OMEGA Kft. from DIGI Kft. by the Company Registry Court

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10- 042190) - of which the 4iG is the qualified majority owner - as the founder of DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 35.; company registration number: 01-09-667975; "DIGI" or "Demerging Company"), decided on March 8th 2023 on the separation of a Demerging Company by demerger with the effective date of May 31st 2023 in a way that the Demerging Company survives and a part of its assets shall be transferred to MIS Omega Mobilhálózat Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 35; company registration number: 01-09-415402; "MIS Omega") as the successor company ("Demerger").

The Company Registry Court has approved the registration of the Demerger by order No. Cg. 01-09- 667975/405 in connection with DIGI, by order No. Cg. 01-09-415402/5 in connection with MIS Omega.

The decision on the demerger was made to accommodate the intended sale of certain elements of the mobile network infrastructure and the radio frequency usage rights exercised in the context of mobile telecommunications services owned by DIGI. Extraordinary information on the forthcoming sale is available at the following link:

https://www.4ig.hu/4ig-plc_-extraordinary-announcement---2023_04_13_

Budapest, May 31st, 2023

4iG Plc.

