    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
674.00 HUF    0.00%
4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the demerger of MIS OMEGA Kft. from DIGI Kft. by the Company Registry Court
PU
04/284ig : Annual Report - Standalone
PU
04/284ig : Annual Report - Consolidated
PU
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the demerger of MIS OMEGA Kft. from DIGI Kft. by the Company Registry Court

05/31/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the registration of the demerger of MIS OMEGA Kft. from DIGI Kft. by the Company Registry Court

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10- 042190) - of which the 4iG is the qualified majority owner - as the founder of DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 35.; company registration number: 01-09-667975; "DIGI" or "Demerging Company"), decided on March 8th 2023 on the separation of a Demerging Company by demerger with the effective date of May 31st 2023 in a way that the Demerging Company survives and a part of its assets shall be transferred to MIS Omega Mobilhálózat Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 35; company registration number: 01-09-415402; "MIS Omega") as the successor company ("Demerger").

The Company Registry Court has approved the registration of the Demerger by order No. Cg. 01-09- 667975/405 in connection with DIGI, by order No. Cg. 01-09-415402/5 in connection with MIS Omega.

The decision on the demerger was made to accommodate the intended sale of certain elements of the mobile network infrastructure and the radio frequency usage rights exercised in the context of mobile telecommunications services owned by DIGI. Extraordinary information on the forthcoming sale is available at the following link:

https://www.4ig.hu/4ig-plc_-extraordinary-announcement---2023_04_13_

Budapest, May 31st, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: info@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 16:12:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
