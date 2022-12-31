4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Company Registry Court

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Company Registry Court

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 35.; company registration number: 01-09-667975; "DIGI") as acquiring company - whose exclusive owner is "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10- 042190), of which the 4iG is the qualified majority owner - ,INVITEL Távközlési Zrt. (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 37.; company registration number: 01-10-049957; "INVITEL"), DIGI Infrastruktúra Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered office: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 35.; company registration number: 01-09-331880; "DIGI Infrastruktúra"), and i-TVDigitális Távközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1152 Budapest, Szentmihályi út 167-169. Nyugati sz. ép.

4. em. 04-06.; company registration number: 01-10-045497;"i-TV")as merging companies - which merging companies are exclusively owned by DIGI - have decided to merge on September 19th 2022 in such a way that the merging companies merge into the acquiring company on December 31st 2022 ("Merger").

The Company Registry Court has approved the registration of the Merger by order No. Cg. 01-09- 667975/392 in connection with DIGI, by order No. Cg.01-10-049957/88 in connection with INVITEL, by order No. Cg.01-09-331880/32 in connection with DIGI Infrastruktúra and by order No. Cg.01-10- 045497/123 in connection with i-TV.

Budapest, December 31st, 2022

4iG Plc.

