    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the share capital increase, and on the publication of the Articles of Association

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the registration of the share capital increase by the Company Registry Court,

as well as on the publication of the Articles of Association

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that based on the resolution of the Board of Directors regarding the 25.01.2022 published share capital increase1, the Company Registry Court approved today the registration of the modifications by order No. Cg.01-10- 044993/302 in connection with the share capital increase of 4iG by issuing new shares. Thus the processes of generation of the shares and of stock exchange listing begin, in view of which 4iG will publish its new Articles of Association the amended and consolidated version simultaneously with this announcement.

Budapest, February 2nd, 2022

4iG Plc.

1 https://bet.hu/newkibdata/128665497/4iG_20220125_RT_CAPITAL_INCREASE_ENG.pdf

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: info@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
