4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the resolution of Board of Directors regarding share capital increase

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the resolution of Board of Directors regarding share capital increase

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the Board of Directors, on 01st of April 2022 with Resolution of the Board of Directors No. 3/2022 (IV.01.), has decided - regarding the Resolution No. 7/2022 (II.24.) of the General Meeting passed on the 24th of February, 2022 by the General Meeting - to increase the share capital of 4iG in private by issuing new shares, by providing a claim in the amount of HUF 13,240,124,600 (which corresponds to an amount of

EUR 37,500,000 calculated on the basis of the EUR/HUF 353.07 exchange rate) ("Claim") as an in-kind contribution to the 4iG by Bartolomeu Investments Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 12

Kálvin Square, Budapest, HU-1085; company registry number: 01-09-347440; "Bartolomeu") as contributor ("Share Capital Increase"). On 25th of January 2022, 4iG informed the participants of the capital market in advance about the multi-step share capital increases, in connection with which Bartolomeu, which is owned by a fund managed by Alpac Capital, is participating in the current Share Capital Increase.1

PricewaterhouseCoopers Magyarország Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság prepared its expert report on the valuation of the Claim on 29th of March 2022 ("Expert Report"). Based on the Expert Report, the in-kind value of the Claim to be invested in 4iG is HUF 13,240,124,600,-, i.e. thirteen billion two hundred and forty million one hundred and twenty-four thousand six hundred Hungarian Forints.

The Share Capital Increase will be carried out by the issue of 19,761,380, i.e. nineteen million seven hundred and sixty-one thousand three hundred and eighty 4iG shares with a par nominal value of HUF 20,- i.e., twenty Hungarian Forints per share and an issue value of HUF 670,- i.e. six hundred and seventy Hungarian Forints per share ("New Shares"). The share capital (subscribed capital) of 4iG will be increased by HUF 395,227,600,- i.e. three hundred and ninety-five million two hundred and twenty-seven thousand six hundred Hungarian Forints in such a way that the part of the in-kind contribution exceeding the amount of the Share Capital Increase, which is HUF 12,844,897,000, i.e. twelve billion eight hundred and forty-four million eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand Hungarian Forints shall be booked as the Company's capital reserves.

Bartolomeu has undertaken - related to the planned increase of share capital - not to sell the 4iG shares for the stock exchange transaction acquired during the Share Capital Increase for a period of 12 (twelve) months from the date of the Closing as specified in the contribution agreement concluded on 01st of April 2022. (Lock-Up Period).

Bartolomeu is entitled to subscribe for and take over the new 4iG shares. The offering of the New Shares is not considered to be an offer of securities to the public under Section 14 and Point 95 of Subsection (1) of Section 5 of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market ("Capital Market Act") and REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC ("EU Directive"). In order to the new 4iG Shares to be issued during the Share Capital Increase, and to be admitted to trading on a regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange, the 4iG is required to publish a prospectus specified by the Section 21 of the Capital Market Act pursuant to the Subsection (3) of Article 3 of EU Directive.

Budapest, April 01st, 2022

4iG Plc.

