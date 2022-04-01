Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. 4iG Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the resolution of Board of Directors regarding share capital increase

04/01/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the resolution of Board of Directors regarding share capital increase

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the Board of Directors, on 01st of April 2022 with Resolution of the Board of Directors No. 3/2022 (IV.01.), has decided - regarding the Resolution No. 7/2022 (II.24.) of the General Meeting passed on the 24th of February, 2022 by the General Meeting - to increase the share capital of 4iG in private by issuing new shares, by providing a claim in the amount of HUF 13,240,124,600 (which corresponds to an amount of

EUR 37,500,000 calculated on the basis of the EUR/HUF 353.07 exchange rate) ("Claim") as an in-kind contribution to the 4iG by Bartolomeu Investments Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 12

Kálvin Square, Budapest, HU-1085; company registry number: 01-09-347440; "Bartolomeu") as contributor ("Share Capital Increase"). On 25th of January 2022, 4iG informed the participants of the capital market in advance about the multi-step share capital increases, in connection with which Bartolomeu, which is owned by a fund managed by Alpac Capital, is participating in the current Share Capital Increase.1

PricewaterhouseCoopers Magyarország Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság prepared its expert report on the valuation of the Claim on 29th of March 2022 ("Expert Report"). Based on the Expert Report, the in-kind value of the Claim to be invested in 4iG is HUF 13,240,124,600,-, i.e. thirteen billion two hundred and forty million one hundred and twenty-four thousand six hundred Hungarian Forints.

The Share Capital Increase will be carried out by the issue of 19,761,380, i.e. nineteen million seven hundred and sixty-one thousand three hundred and eighty 4iG shares with a par nominal value of HUF 20,- i.e., twenty Hungarian Forints per share and an issue value of HUF 670,- i.e. six hundred and seventy Hungarian Forints per share ("New Shares"). The share capital (subscribed capital) of 4iG will be increased by HUF 395,227,600,- i.e. three hundred and ninety-five million two hundred and twenty-seven thousand six hundred Hungarian Forints in such a way that the part of the in-kind contribution exceeding the amount of the Share Capital Increase, which is HUF 12,844,897,000, i.e. twelve billion eight hundred and forty-four million eight hundred and ninety-seven thousand Hungarian Forints shall be booked as the Company's capital reserves.

Bartolomeu has undertaken - related to the planned increase of share capital - not to sell the 4iG shares for the stock exchange transaction acquired during the Share Capital Increase for a period of 12 (twelve) months from the date of the Closing as specified in the contribution agreement concluded on 01st of April 2022. (Lock-Up Period).

1 https://bet.hu/newkibdata/128665461/4iG_20220125_RT_RM_ENG.pdf

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Bartolomeu is entitled to subscribe for and take over the new 4iG shares. The offering of the New Shares is not considered to be an offer of securities to the public under Section 14 and Point 95 of Subsection (1) of Section 5 of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market ("Capital Market Act") and REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC ("EU Directive"). In order to the new 4iG Shares to be issued during the Share Capital Increase, and to be admitted to trading on a regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange, the 4iG is required to publish a prospectus specified by the Section 21 of the Capital Market Act pursuant to the Subsection (3) of Article 3 of EU Directive.

Budapest, April 01st, 2022

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 20:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 4IG NYRT.
04:30p4IG : Articles of Associations - 1st of April 2022
PU
04:30p4IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the resolution of Board of Directors regar..
PU
03/314IG : GM - Resolutions with attachments - 31 March 2022 (Part 2)
PU
03/314IG : GM - Minutes - 31 March 2022
PU
03/314IG : Articles of Associations - 31 March 2022
PU
03/314IG : GM - Resolutions with attachments - 31 March 2022 (Part 3)
PU
03/30INVITATION OF THE 4IG PLC. TO THE GE : 00 am on 29th April 2022.
PU
03/294IG : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on amendments to the law on participation in extraord..
PU
03/294IG : INFORMATION DOCUMENT of 4iG Plc. on the registration of 4iG NKP Bond 2031/II in the ..
PU
03/244IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the indirect acquisition of 4iG shares by ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83 128 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1 100 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 82 904 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart 4IG NYRT.
Duration : Period :
4iG Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IG NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 810,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Csaba Thurzó Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Tomcsányi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Béla Zsolt Tóth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4IG NYRT.-5.62%248
ACCENTURE PLC-18.65%213 602
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.04%180 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.72%116 928
INFOSYS LIMITED1.01%105 338
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.63%95 577