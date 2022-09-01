Log in
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
822.00 HUF   -1.44%
4IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the termination of share purchase agreement concluded by a subsidiary
4IG : Investor Presentation Q2 & H1 2022 Results
4IG : consolidated financial report H1 of 2022
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the termination of share purchase agreement concluded by a subsidiary

09/01/2022 | 03:51am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the termination of share purchase agreement concluded by a subsidiary

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the share purchase agreement concluded between MVM Energetika Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 207-209 Szentendrei Street, Budapest, HU-1031, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-041828; "MVM") as seller and 4iG's subsidiary, "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 31-33 Petzval József Street, Budapest, HU-1119, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-042190; "AH") as buyer, on 04th of August 2021 regarding the sale and purchase of shares representing 100% of the share capital of MVM NET Távközlési Szolgáltató Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (current name: AH- NET Zrt.; registered seat: 31-33 Petzval József Street, Budapest, HU-1119, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-047348) has been terminated due to AH as buyer unilateral declaration of right of withdrawal. MVM and AH have entered into an agreement with regard to certain issues to be dealt with in connection with the termination of the share purchase agreement due to AH as buyer unilateral declaration of right of withdrawal on 31 of August 2022.

Budapest, September 1st, 2022

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 258 M 258 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5 000 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 250 B 626 M 626 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 29,6%
4iG Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends 4IG NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 837,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Péter Krisztián Fekete Chief Executive Officer & Director
Csaba Thurzó Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman
Gábor Tomcsányi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4IG NYRT.-3.75%626
ACCENTURE PLC-30.42%182 465
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.10%147 877
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.88%101 557
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.91%78 813
SNOWFLAKE INC.-46.58%57 557