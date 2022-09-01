4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the termination of share purchase agreement concluded by a subsidiary

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the termination of share purchase agreement concluded by a subsidiary

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the share purchase agreement concluded between MVM Energetika Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 207-209 Szentendrei Street, Budapest, HU-1031, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-041828; "MVM") as seller and 4iG's subsidiary, "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 31-33 Petzval József Street, Budapest, HU-1119, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-042190; "AH") as buyer, on 04th of August 2021 regarding the sale and purchase of shares representing 100% of the share capital of MVM NET Távközlési Szolgáltató Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (current name: AH- NET Zrt.; registered seat: 31-33 Petzval József Street, Budapest, HU-1119, Hungary; company registration number: 01-10-047348) has been terminated due to AH as buyer unilateral declaration of right of withdrawal. MVM and AH have entered into an agreement with regard to certain issues to be dealt with in connection with the termination of the share purchase agreement due to AH as buyer unilateral declaration of right of withdrawal on 31 of August 2022.

Budapest, September 1st, 2022

4iG Plc.

