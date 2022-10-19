Advanced search
2022-10-13
697.00 HUF   +0.29%
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction

10/19/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG in the framework of exchange trading concluded on 18th of October 2022 acquired 18,000 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 686.4614 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Equilor Befektetési Zrt. as investment service provider ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 1,117,447 (0.37%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, October 19th, 2022

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600 Fax: +36 1 270 7679 Email: IR@4ig.hu Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
