Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. 4iG Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
700.00 HUF   -0.14%
10:23a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction
PU
01/10Vodafone's Sale of Hungarian Unit Exempted from Competition Scrutiny
MT
01/094ig : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic importance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction

01/26/2023 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG in the framework of over the counter transactions (OTC) based on the share sale and purchase agreements concluded on 26th of January 2023 acquired 879,936 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 733.498 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 2,239,383 (0.75%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, January 26th, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about 4IG NYRT.
10:23a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction
PU
01/10Vodafone's Sale of Hungarian Unit Exempted from Competition Scrutiny
MT
01/094ig : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Mag..
PU
01/094ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC analysis of the EDISON Group
PU
01/09Britain's Vodafone Nears Finish Line on HUF660 Billion Divestment of Hungarian Arm to 4..
MT
01/094ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a sale and purchase agreement rega..
PU
01/09UK's Vodafone Signs Binding Deal for HUF660 Billion Sale of Hungarian Unit
MT
01/064ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC on rating action release of Scope Ratings
PU
01/054ig : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by ..
PU
20224ig : Financial calendar for 2023 of 4iG Plc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 115 B 323 M 323 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 208 B 585 M 585 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 14,5%
Chart 4IG NYRT.
Duration : Period :
4iG Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IG NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 700,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Péter Krisztián Fekete Chief Executive Officer & Director
Csaba Thurzó Group Chief Financial Officer
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman
László Tamás Fellegi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4IG NYRT.-2.10%585
ACCENTURE PLC2.37%172 020
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.31%153 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.09%127 265
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.12%94 487
INFOSYS LIMITED2.31%78 187