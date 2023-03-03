Advanced search
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
697.00 HUF    0.00%
10:00a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction
PU
03/014ig Pl : Flash report on the company's activities for the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
03/014ig : Investor presentation q4 2022 results
PU
4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction

03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG in the framework of over the counter transaction (OTC) - which was carried out today - based on the share sale and purchase agreement concluded on 3rd of March 2023 acquired 535,000 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 733.498 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 2,774,383 (0.93%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, March 03rd, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 14:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
