4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG in the framework of over the counter transaction (OTC) - which was carried out today - based on the share sale and purchase agreement concluded on 3rd of March 2023 acquired 535,000 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 733.498 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 2,774,383 (0.93%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, March 03rd, 2023

