4iG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on treasury share transaction

06/16/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG in the framework of exchange trading concluded on 16th of June 2023 acquired 35,000 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 645.0021 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Equilor Befektetési Zrt. as investment service provider ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 2,809,383 (0.94%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, June 16th, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
