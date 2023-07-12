Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG as buyer in the framework of over-the-counter transaction (OTC) - which was closing today - based on the share sale and purchase agreement concluded on 03rd of July 2023 acquired 1,100,000 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 699 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 4,182,976 (1.40%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, July 12th, 2023

4iG Plc.

