4iG : Financial calendar for 2023 of 4iG Plc.

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.
Financial calendar for 2023
4iG Plc. ("4iG"), in accordance with Section 18.3. of Book Two (Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading) of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., discloses below 4iG's corporate action timetable for year 2023:
|
Expected date
|
Event
|
|
|
28 February 2023
|
Release of fourth quarter 2022 results
|
|
|
29 March 2023
|
Publication of Annual General Meeting invitation
|
|
|
7 April 2023
|
Publication of Annual General Meeting proposals and draft resolutions
|
|
|
28 April 2023
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
|
28 April 2023
|
Publication of Annual General Meeting resolutions
|
|
|
28 April 2023
|
Publication of annual standalone and consolidated IFRS Financial
|
|
Statements for 2022
|
|
|
28 April 2023
|
Corporate Governance Report (2022)
|
|
|
28 April 2023
|
Disclosure by institutions (2022)
|
|
|
31 May 2023
|
Release of first quarter 2023 results
|
|
|
31 August 2023
|
Publication of half year 2023 consolidated IFRS Financial Statements
|
|
|
30 November 2023
|
Release of third quarter 2023 results
|
|
All dates in the table are subject to change.
Budapest, 31 December 2022
4iG Plc.
4iG PLC
Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.
Phone: +36 1 270 7600
Fax: +36 1 270 7679
Email: IR@4ig.hu
Internet: www.4ig.hu
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 09:27:00 UTC.