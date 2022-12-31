Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  4iG Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
705.00 HUF    0.00%
4iG : Financial calendar for 2023 of 4iG Plc.

12/31/2022 | 04:28am EST
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

Financial calendar for 2023

4iG Plc. ("4iG"), in accordance with Section 18.3. of Book Two (Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading) of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., discloses below 4iG's corporate action timetable for year 2023:

Expected date

Event

28 February 2023

Release of fourth quarter 2022 results

29 March 2023

Publication of Annual General Meeting invitation

7 April 2023

Publication of Annual General Meeting proposals and draft resolutions

28 April 2023

Annual General Meeting

28 April 2023

Publication of Annual General Meeting resolutions

28 April 2023

Publication of annual standalone and consolidated IFRS Financial

Statements for 2022

28 April 2023

Corporate Governance Report (2022)

28 April 2023

Disclosure by institutions (2022)

31 May 2023

Release of first quarter 2023 results

31 August 2023

Publication of half year 2023 consolidated IFRS Financial Statements

30 November 2023

Release of third quarter 2023 results

All dates in the table are subject to change.

Budapest, 31 December 2022

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 09:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
