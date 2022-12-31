4iG : Financial calendar for 2023 of 4iG Plc.

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

Financial calendar for 2023

4iG Plc. ("4iG"), in accordance with Section 18.3. of Book Two (Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading) of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., discloses below 4iG's corporate action timetable for year 2023:

Expected date Event 28 February 2023 Release of fourth quarter 2022 results 29 March 2023 Publication of Annual General Meeting invitation 7 April 2023 Publication of Annual General Meeting proposals and draft resolutions 28 April 2023 Annual General Meeting 28 April 2023 Publication of Annual General Meeting resolutions 28 April 2023 Publication of annual standalone and consolidated IFRS Financial Statements for 2022 28 April 2023 Corporate Governance Report (2022) 28 April 2023 Disclosure by institutions (2022) 31 May 2023 Release of first quarter 2023 results 31 August 2023 Publication of half year 2023 consolidated IFRS Financial Statements 30 November 2023 Release of third quarter 2023 results

All dates in the table are subject to change.

Budapest, 31 December 2022

4iG Plc.

