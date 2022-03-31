4iG : GM - Resolutions with attachments - 31 March 2022 (Part 2)

26782838-6201-114-01 Statistical code 01-10-140395
Company registration number
DOTO Systems Zrt. inventories of merging company 31.12.2021
BALANCE SHEET Assets
Serial number
Balance sheet item
Inventoried assets /resources description
1
2
1.
Property, plant and equipment Concessions and related similar rights
3
External investment in leased real property
4
Production machines, equipment, facilities
5
6
Tools Other assets
7
8
Office equipment, facilities
9
Servers
10
11
Notebooks Personal computer
12
Tablet
13
14
Other IT equipment Network equipment
15
Mobile phones
16
Monitors
17
18
Furniture Kitchen equipment
19
20
Printers Built in equipment
21
22
Televisions Other office equipment
23
Investments
24
25
2.
Intangible assets
26
Concessions and similar rights
27
Software licenses
28
29
Intellectual properties
30
DOTO VIR
31
32
Lease rights
33
Rental properties lease concession and similar rights
34
35
36
3. 4. 5. 6.
Deferred tax assets (on account of accrued and deferred loss) Goodwill
37
Equity
38
39
I.
Other over-the-year assets Over-the-year assets in total
40
41
1.
Liquid assets and cash equivalents
42
Cash-desk / cheques
43
Cash-desk HUF
44
45
Bank deposits
46
Raiffeisen 12001008-01690742-00100000 bank account
47
48
2.
Trade receivables
49
Domestic trade receivables
50
HM EI Zrt.
51
Nemzeti Agrárgazdasági Kamara
52
Balázs Aradvári
53
Foreign trade receivables
54
55
3.
Other receivables
56
Office rent deposit Raaber
57
58
59
4.
Accrued and deferred assets
60
Receivables under accrued and deferred assets
61
4iG NAK 12th month's performance
62
63
Accrual of costs and expenses, interest, other expenditures
64
65
Asset insurance Software rentals
66
67
5.
Securities
68
69
6.
Inventories
70
Refundable packaging
71
72
7.
Corporate income tax assets
73
Corporate and dividend tax
In line with IFRS
data in HUF
Inventory value (HUF)Inventoried quantity [quantity]
in accordance withsubtotalbalance sheet in total
7 678 808
274 341
1
274 341
0
0 0
0 0
7 404 467
22
3 287 672
11
1 085 311
9
800 637
2
0
42
0
1
54 992
1
179 180
59
167 026
34
188 143
11
0
3
0
3
1 571 027
3
70 479
9
0
0
0
30 839 465 2 205 862
154
2 205 862
28 633 603
1
28 633 603
17 917 736
1
17 917 736
53 240 516
53 240 516
0
0
0
109 676 525
1 167 053
3 280
3 280
1 163 773
1
1 163 773
16 403 517 16 403 517
1
14 284 960
1
1 943 557
1
175 000
0
0
5 000 000
1
5 000 000
2 382 903
1 530 360
1 530 360
852 543
47 687 804 856
0 22 400
22 400
11 411 136
200 000
74
75
Business tax Innovation fee
10 939 136 272 000
76
8.
Affiliated receivables
0
77
78 79
II.
Current assets in totalAssets in total
-
36 387 009 146 063 534
10 March 2022
26782838-6201-114-01 Statistical code 01-10-140395
Company registration number
BALANCE SHEET (resources)Serial numberInventoried assets / resources descriptionBalance sheet item
80
1.
Issued capital (100% 4iG Nyrt. shareholding)
81
82
83
2. 3. 4. 5.
Repurchased own shares/business share Capital reserve
84
85
86
III.
Accumulated profit reserve Profits in the current year Own equity
87
88
1. 2. 3. 4.
Provisions for expected liabilities
89
90
91
92
IV.
Long-term credits and loans Deferred tax liabilities Financial lease liabilities Long-term liabilities
93
94
1.
Trade creditors and other accounts payable
95
Domestic trade creditors
96
97
98
99
106
Foreign trade creditors
100
101
3.
2.
Affiliated liabilities
102
103
104
105
Short-term credits and loans
107
108
4.
Other tax liabilities
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
5.
Other short-term liabilities
117
118
119
120
121
6. 7.
Financial lease liabilities Corporate income tax liabilities
122
123
124
125
131
8.
Accrued liabilities
126
127
128
129
130
V.
Short-term liabilities
Own equity and liabilities (resources) in total
10 March 2022
Telenor Magyarország Zrt. WENFIS Mérnök Iroda Kft.
4iG Nyrt. Mint supplier
4iG Nyrt. Loan 4iG Nyrt. Loan interestLászló Galambos' loanPersonal income tax Rehabilitation contribution
Value added tax social security contribution social security contributions
Vocational training lev
Tax surchargeWage accountCorporate income tax
Business tax Innovation contribution
Audit fee
Turnover commission
Swiss Clinic 4iG internal service 2021
In line with IFSR
Inventory value (HUF)Inventoried quantity [quantity]
in accordance withsubtotal
5 000 000
3 275 026 165 000 000
93 456
1 1
55 356 38 100
0
0
3
1 973 768
439 000 000
13 502 638
100 000
2 049 000
296 000
1 493 618
2 796 000
2 350 000
230 000 215
8 082 983
17 107 138
350 000
36 292
45 250
15 193 000
Manager of the enterprise (representative)Data in HUF
balance sheet in total
5 000 000
0
0
-531 910 850
-526 910 850
3 275 026
165 000 000
168 275 026
93 456
454 476 406
100 000 9 214 833
8 082 983
17 107 138
15 624 542
504 699 358 146 063 534