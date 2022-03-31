4iG : GM - Resolutions with attachments - 31 March 2022 (Part 2)

26782838-6201-114-01 Statistical code 01-10-140395

Company registration number

DOTO Systems Zrt. inventories of merging company 31.12.2021

BALANCE SHEET Assets

Serial number

Balance sheet item

Inventoried assets /resources description

1

2

1.

Property, plant and equipment Concessions and related similar rights

3

External investment in leased real property

4

Production machines, equipment, facilities

5

6

Tools Other assets

7

8

Office equipment, facilities

9

Servers

10

11

Notebooks Personal computer

12

Tablet

13

14

Other IT equipment Network equipment

15

Mobile phones

16

Monitors

17

18

Furniture Kitchen equipment

19

20

Printers Built in equipment

21

22

Televisions Other office equipment

23

Investments

24

25

2.

Intangible assets

26

Concessions and similar rights

27

Software licenses

28

29

Intellectual properties

30

DOTO VIR

31

32

Lease rights

33

Rental properties lease concession and similar rights

34

35

36

3. 4. 5. 6.

Deferred tax assets (on account of accrued and deferred loss) Goodwill

37

Equity

38

39

I.

Other over-the-year assets Over-the-year assets in total

40

41

1.

Liquid assets and cash equivalents

42

Cash-desk / cheques

43

Cash-desk HUF

44

45

Bank deposits

46

Raiffeisen 12001008-01690742-00100000 bank account

47

48

2.

Trade receivables

49

Domestic trade receivables

50

HM EI Zrt.

51

Nemzeti Agrárgazdasági Kamara

52

Balázs Aradvári

53

Foreign trade receivables

54

55

3.

Other receivables

56

Office rent deposit Raaber

57

58

59

4.

Accrued and deferred assets

60

Receivables under accrued and deferred assets

61

4iG NAK 12th month's performance

62

63

Accrual of costs and expenses, interest, other expenditures

64

65

Asset insurance Software rentals

66

67

5.

Securities

68

69

6.

Inventories

70

Refundable packaging

71

72

7.

Corporate income tax assets

73

Corporate and dividend tax

In line with IFRS

data in HUF

Inventory value (HUF)Inventoried quantity [quantity]

in accordance withsubtotalbalance sheet in total

7 678 808

274 341

1

274 341

0

0 0

0 0

7 404 467

22

3 287 672

11

1 085 311

9

800 637

2

0

42

0

1

54 992

1

179 180

59

167 026

34

188 143

11

0

3

0

3

1 571 027

3

70 479

9

0

0

0

30 839 465 2 205 862

154

2 205 862

28 633 603

1

28 633 603

17 917 736

1

17 917 736

53 240 516

53 240 516

0

0

0

109 676 525

1 167 053

3 280

3 280

1 163 773

1

1 163 773

16 403 517 16 403 517

1

14 284 960

1

1 943 557

1

175 000

0

0

5 000 000

1

5 000 000

2 382 903

1 530 360

1 530 360

852 543

47 687 804 856

0 22 400

22 400

11 411 136

200 000

74

75

Business tax Innovation fee

10 939 136 272 000

76

8.

Affiliated receivables

0

77

78 79

II.

Current assets in totalAssets in total

-

36 387 009 146 063 534

10 March 2022

Place of seal

Manager of the enterprise (representative)

80

1.

Issued capital (100% 4iG Nyrt. shareholding)

81

82

83

2. 3. 4. 5.

Repurchased own shares/business share Capital reserve

84

85

86

III.

Accumulated profit reserve Profits in the current year Own equity

87

88

1. 2. 3. 4.

Provisions for expected liabilities

89

90

91

92

IV.

Long-term credits and loans Deferred tax liabilities Financial lease liabilities Long-term liabilities

93

94

1.

Trade creditors and other accounts payable

95

Domestic trade creditors

96

97

98

99

106

Foreign trade creditors

100

101

3.

2.

Affiliated liabilities

102

103

104

105

Short-term credits and loans

107

108

4.

Other tax liabilities

109

110

111

112

113

114

115

116

5.

Other short-term liabilities

117

118

119

120

121

6. 7.

Financial lease liabilities Corporate income tax liabilities

122

123

124

125

131

8.

Accrued liabilities

126

127

128

129

130

V.

Short-term liabilities

Own equity and liabilities (resources) in total

10 March 2022

Telenor Magyarország Zrt. WENFIS Mérnök Iroda Kft.

4iG Nyrt. Mint supplier

4iG Nyrt. Loan 4iG Nyrt. Loan interestLászló Galambos' loanPersonal income tax Rehabilitation contribution

Value added tax social security contribution social security contributions

Vocational training lev

Tax surchargeWage accountCorporate income tax

Business tax Innovation contribution

Audit fee

Turnover commission

Swiss Clinic 4iG internal service 2021

In line with IFSR

Inventory value (HUF)Inventoried quantity [quantity]

in accordance withsubtotal

5 000 000

3 275 026 165 000 000

93 456

1 1

55 356 38 100

0

0

3

1 973 768

439 000 000

13 502 638

100 000

2 049 000

296 000

1 493 618

2 796 000

2 350 000

230 000 215

8 082 983

17 107 138

350 000

36 292

45 250

15 193 000

Place of Seal

Manager of the enterprise (representative)Data in HUF

balance sheet in total

5 000 000

0

0

-531 910 850

-526 910 850

3 275 026

165 000 000

168 275 026

93 456

454 476 406

100 000 9 214 833

8 082 983

17 107 138

15 624 542

504 699 358 146 063 534