    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
822.00 HUF   -1.44%
4IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the termination of share purchase agreement concluded by a subsidiary
PU
4IG : Investor Presentation Q2 & H1 2022 Results
PU
4IG : consolidated financial report H1 of 2022
PU
4iG : Investor Presentation Q2 & H1 2022 Results

09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS INFORMATION SHEET WAS PREPARED BY 4IG NYRT. (HEADQUARTERS: BUDAPEST 1037, MONTEVIDEO U. 8). THIS INVESTOR PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT OUR BELIEFS AND EXPECTATIONS, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS, AND THEREFORE SHOULD NOT HAVE UNDUE RELIANCE PLACED UPON THEM. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE, AND WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE PUBLICLY ANY OF THEM IN LIGHT OF NEW INFORMATION OR FUTURE EVENTS. FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE INHERENT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES.

DATA PROCESSING

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS EVENT IS BEING RECORDED FOR INTERNAL USE ONLY. BY JOINING THE PRESENTATION, YOU CONSENT TO BEING RECORDED. THIS PRESENTATION IS ALSO AVAILABLE IN THE "PRESENTATIONS FOR INVESTORS" SUBFOLDER OF OUR WEBSITE.

Contact information of the data protection officer: dr. Ágoston Csordás (agoston.csordas (@) 4ig.hu)

Purpose of data processing: Accurate recording of what was said during the presentation, in order to ensure that each of the participants acts based on authentic and clear information that can be accurately recalled later.

Legal basis for data management: The consent of the data subject and the legitimate interest of the data controller.

Legitimate interest: The data controller assumes responsibility for the information it provides, according to which the data controller's legitimate interest is to be able to faithfully recall the information provided in the event of a dispute or later question.

Duration of storage: Completion of the transcript of the presentation, but no later than 45 days after the presentation.

Rights of the data subject: You can request access to your personal data, its correction, deletion or restriction of processing, and you can object to the processing of personal data, and you have the right to data portability. You can withdraw your given consent later, but this does not affect the legality of the data processing carried out before the withdrawal.

Filing a complaint: You can file a complaint with the National Data Protection and Freedom of Information Authority with a possible violation of rights related to data management.

Postal address: 1363 Budapest, Pf.: 9.

Address: 1055 Budapest, Falk Miksa st. 9-11.

E-mail: ugyfelszolgalat (@) naih.hu URL: http://naih.hu

1

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q 2 & H 1 2 0 2 2 R E S U L T S

1 S EP TEM B E R 2 0 2 2

Q2 & H1 2022 RESULTS

2022 KEY EVENTS TO DATE: UPDATE SINCE Q1 EARNINGS CALL

H U N G A R Y

4th July '22:

26th Aug '22:

Dividend of 29 HUF Per

New Shares Start Trading

Share Paid

on BSE

22nd Aug '22:

1st Sept '22:

1st July '22:

Top Executives Appointed,

Acquisition of Vodafone

New Corporate Governance

to Oversee Hungarian

Hungary Announced

Structure Adopted

Telecoms Operations

2022

July

August

September

June

A

B

9th June '22:

3rd Aug '22:

3rd Aug '22:

R

Montenegro Commercial 5G

VP International Operations

SpaceCom 20% Pre-ruling By

O

Appointed, Based in Tirana

Israeli Ministry

Services Launched. First for

4iG Group

A

D

28th July '22:

Albania Post-merger CEO and

Management Team Appointed

4

FIRST PHASE OF EXPANSION STRATEGY COMPLETED

  • 4iG is Hungary's leading IT systems integrator. By H1 2022, 4iG is set to become the second largest Hungarian telecommunications group, as well as a leader in the Western Balkans region.
  • 4iG's telecoms portfolio now comprises 73% of revenues and 94 % of EBITDA, with significantly improved profitability in H1 2022, with an improved EBITDA margin from 5.5% to 25.2% year-over-year (yoy), a recurring revenue base and diversified business profile of the Group.
  • New senior executives have been appointed to oversee the integration and management of the Group's telecoms companies.
  • 4iG's acquisitions of ALBtelecom and One Telecommunication have made 4iG Albania's largest foreign investor. Through a merger and rebranding of the two companies, 4iG seeks to create Albania's leading convergent telecoms operator, with the largest transmission network and a 5G-readymobile network.
  • As of 1st April 2022, 4iG successfully rebranded its Montenegrin mobile operator as One Crna Gora and has begun offering 5G internet access to customers.
  • Further integration of new acquisitions and leveraging of revenue and cost synergies within the Group are expected to boost the performance of 4iG's telecoms business.
  • Despite external global challenges (wage increases, inflation, rising energy costs, FX volatility) the Group has increased the efficiency of its operations and increased its revenue-generatingcapacity.
  • 4iG Plc. paid dividends* of HUF 29 per share on 4 July 2022, equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.67%.

*At the Company's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of HUF 29 per share for the 102,350,843 quantity ordinary shares marketed on 31 December 2021 and reduced by 857,078 quantity of Treasury shares.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
