4iG : Investor Presentation Q2 & H1 2022 Results

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS INFORMATION SHEET WAS PREPARED BY 4IG NYRT. (HEADQUARTERS: BUDAPEST 1037, MONTEVIDEO U. 8). THIS INVESTOR PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT OUR BELIEFS AND EXPECTATIONS, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON CURRENT PLANS, ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS, AND THEREFORE SHOULD NOT HAVE UNDUE RELIANCE PLACED UPON THEM. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE THEY ARE MADE, AND WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE PUBLICLY ANY OF THEM IN LIGHT OF NEW INFORMATION OR FUTURE EVENTS. FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE INHERENT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES.

DATA PROCESSING

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS EVENT IS BEING RECORDED FOR INTERNAL USE ONLY. BY JOINING THE PRESENTATION, YOU CONSENT TO BEING RECORDED. THIS PRESENTATION IS ALSO AVAILABLE IN THE "PRESENTATIONS FOR INVESTORS" SUBFOLDER OF OUR WEBSITE.

Contact information of the data protection officer: dr. Ágoston Csordás (agoston.csordas (@) 4ig.hu)

Purpose of data processing: Accurate recording of what was said during the presentation, in order to ensure that each of the participants acts based on authentic and clear information that can be accurately recalled later.

Legal basis for data management: The consent of the data subject and the legitimate interest of the data controller.

Legitimate interest: The data controller assumes responsibility for the information it provides, according to which the data controller's legitimate interest is to be able to faithfully recall the information provided in the event of a dispute or later question.

Duration of storage: Completion of the transcript of the presentation, but no later than 45 days after the presentation.

Rights of the data subject: You can request access to your personal data, its correction, deletion or restriction of processing, and you can object to the processing of personal data, and you have the right to data portability. You can withdraw your given consent later, but this does not affect the legality of the data processing carried out before the withdrawal.

Filing a complaint: You can file a complaint with the National Data Protection and Freedom of Information Authority with a possible violation of rights related to data management.

Postal address: 1363 Budapest, Pf.: 9.

Address: 1055 Budapest, Falk Miksa st. 9-11.

E-mail: ugyfelszolgalat (@) naih.hu URL: http://naih.hu

1