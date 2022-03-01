Log in
4iG : Investor Presentation Q4 2021 of 4iG Plc.

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
PARTNER IN DIGITAL INNOVATION

I N V E S T O R

P R E S E N T A T I O N

Q 4 2 0 2 1

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2021 KEY MILESTONES

  • 4iG has achieved a market leader position, has become the number one IT systems integrator in Hungary, and has closed landmark acquisitions transforming the Company into a new regional telecommunications group.
  • 2021 was the strongest year in the history of 4iG:
    • Net Revenue up by 62% to HUF 93 Bn
    • EBITDA up by 125% to HUF 11.4 Bn
    • Profit after Tax up by 85% to HUF 6.4 Bn
  • The driver of these outstanding results is the mix of organic and acquisition-drivengrowth, demonstrating the return on our previous investments and also validating 4iG's strategy and signaling strong further growth opportunities.
  • Landmark deals closed: Hungaro DigiTel Ltd., Poli Computer Ltd., Invitech ICT Services Kft., Telenor Montenegro d.o.o., DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft.
  • The total number of employees in the 4iG Group has increased to 5500+
  • Equity Raise:
    • Rheinmetall share purchase (24.9 Mn 4iG shares)
    • HUF 125 Bn share placing: Rheinmetall (HUF 33.65 Bn), iG COM (HUF 78 Bn), and Alpac Capital (HUF 13.2 Bn)
  • Bonds* Issued:
    • HUF 15.45 Bn in March 2021
    • HUF 370.75 Bn in December 2021

*Note: senior unsecured bonds issued, under the Hungarian National Bank's Bond Funding for Growth Scheme

3

4 i G I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N | Q 4 2 0 2 1

4IG GROUP AT A GLANCE

25+ withOF EXPERIENCEmerged

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

YEARS subsidiaries

Revenue

EBITDA

c.a. 380.0

SUBSIDIARIES

HUF BN

19acquisitionswith ongoing

14.0 0.8

41.1

57.3

93.0

c.a. 100.0

5500+ EMPLOYEES

4.0

5.0

11.4

2018Y

2019Y

2020Y

2021Y

2021Y

PROFORMA

HUF 240 BN

Proforma* Market Cap

HUF 404 BN

Proforma* EV

97+

Vendor partners

600+

STRONG GROWTH

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Engineers

60% Y-on-Y and via acquisitions (10+ deals)

HUF 93 BN

2021 Net Revenue

12% 2021 EBITDA margin

COVERED BY WOOD & COMPANY AND EDISON RESEARCH

RHEINMETALL

CAPITAL INJECTION

JOINT VENTURE

Europe's leading defence

group becoming 4iG's

strategic investor

ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA

ESTABLISHING A PRIVATE & STATE

OWNED PLATFORM

Hungarian State expected to hold ~25%

stake, further strengthening 4iG's

business profile and positioning the firm as a key player in the CEE & SEE regions

1.600+

Engineering certificates

thousands of

Institutional and private clients

*Note: proforma for 299,074,975 shares outstanding and

4

HUF 800 closing share price (as of 25th February 2022).

TRANSACTION STATUS

  • TARGET COMPANIES

1

2 Montenegro

3

4

5

6

7

8

• •

• •

• •

• • •

• • •

• • •

• • •

• •

ACQUISITION STATUS

SPA was signed on 13th September 2021.

Transaction was closed on 30th September 2021.

SPA was signed on 27th October 2021.

Transaction was closed on 21st December 2021.

SPA was signed on 29th November 2021.

Transaction was closed on 3rd January 2022.

Due dilligence completed.

SPA was signed on 12th October 2021.

Closing is expected in March 2022.

Due dilligence completed.

SPA was signed on 8th of December 2021.

Closing is expected in March 2022.

Due dilligence completed.

SPA was signed on 23rd December 2021.

Closing is expected in March 2022.

Term sheet was signed on 25th August 2021.

Contribution Agreement was signed on 22nd February 2022.

Transaction was closed on 22nd February 2022.

SPA was signed on 25th January 2022.

Contribution Agreement was signed on 25th January 2022.

Capital

Increase Acquisitions

ON TRACK FOR CLOSING LANDMARK ACQUISITIONS TRANSFORMING 4iG INTO AN

INFOCOMMUNICATIONS GROUP & POSITIONING THE COMPANY AS A KEY PLAYER IN THE REGION

4 i G I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N | Q 4 2 0 2 1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
