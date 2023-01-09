Advanced search
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
719.00 HUF   +2.42%
10:50a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC analysis of the EDISON Group
PU
04:50aBritain's Vodafone Nears Finish Line on HUF660 Billion Divestment of Hungarian Arm to 4iG
MT
02:29a4ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on signing a sale and purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of 51% stakes in Vodafone Magyarország
PU
4iG : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic importance

01/09/2023 | 02:14pm EST
Other Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic

importance

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the Government with the decree number 2/2023. (I.9.) has declared the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. by "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10-042190) - of which 4iG is the qualified majority owner - to be of national strategic importance. The government decree can be accessed in the Hungarian National Gazette in Hungarian at the following link:

Government Decree 2/2023. (I.9.) on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic importance

Budapest, January 09th, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 19:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
