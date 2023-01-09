4iG : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic importance

Other Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic

importance

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that the Government with the decree number 2/2023. (I.9.) has declared the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. by "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10-042190) - of which 4iG is the qualified majority owner - to be of national strategic importance. The government decree can be accessed in the Hungarian National Gazette in Hungarian at the following link:

Government Decree 2/2023. (I.9.) on the declaration of the acquisition of Vodafone Magyarország Zrt. to be of national strategic importance

Budapest, January 09th, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu