    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-07
798.00 HUF   +0.76%
4iG : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the capital increase of "ANTENNA HUNGARIA" Zrt. by means of an in-kind contribution

04/11/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Other Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the registration of the capital increase of "ANTENNA HUNGARIA" Zrt.

by means of an in-kind contribution in the Company Registry

4iG Public Limited Company (hereinafter: "4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market

that based on the announcement published on 22 February 20221, regarding the potential increase of 4iG's stake in "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Zrt. to a maximum of 80%, the in-kind contribution of the telecommunications companies acquired by 4iG to "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Zrt. and the capital increase

of "ANTENNA HUNGARIA" Zrt. by means of an in-kind contribution by 4iG has been registered in the Company Registry.

  • As a first step of a multi-step process, 4iG acquired a 71.6 percent ownership in "ANTENNA

    HUNGÁRIA" Zrt. through a capital increase by contribution in kind by way of contributing to "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Zrt. 100% of its ownership in DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft. and its subsidiaries (Invitel Zrt., DIGI Infrastruktúra Kft., and i-TV Zrt.), in 4iG Montenegro d.o.o.

    Podgorica, the exclusive owner of Telenor d.o.o. Podgorica (formerly known as: Telenor Montenegro) and in Invitech ICT Services Kft., as previously announced by 4iG on 22 February 2022.

  • As the next step of the process, 4iG has completed a capital increase in "ANTENNA HUNGARIA" Zrt. by contribution in kind by way of contributing to "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Zrt. of its 100% ownership in 4iG Albánia Kft., which owns 80.27% of ALBtelecom sh.a., and its 100% ownership in Albania Telekom Invest AD, which owns 99.899% of One Telecommunications sh.a., which was registered by the Company Registry Court.

As a result of the transaction, the Hungarian State's stake in the national telecommunications group, which consists of the above companies, is 23.22%, while 4iG has a majority controlling stake of 76.78%.

Budapest, April 11, 2022

4iG Plc.

1 https://www.bet.hu/newkibdata/128676449/4iG_AH_CONTRIBUTION_20220222_ENG.pdf

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679 Email:info@4ig.huInternet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
