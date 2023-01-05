Advanced search
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
710.00 HUF   -0.42%
03:08a4ig : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Albanian National Commercial Registry
PU
20224ig : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Company Registry Court
PU
20224ig : Financial calendar for 2023 of 4iG Plc.
PU
4iG : Other Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Albanian National Commercial Registry

01/05/2023 | 03:08am EST
Other Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on the registration of the merger of subsidiaries by the Albanian National Commercial Registry

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that ONE Telecommunications sh.a. and ALBtelecom sh.a ("Merging companies") - whose indirect owner is "ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA" Magyar Műsorszóró és Rádióhírközlési Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1119 Budapest, Petzval József u. 31-33.; company registration number: 01-10- 042190), of which 4iG is the qualified majority owner - , had decided to merge on 27 December 2022, which merger has been registered by the Albanian National Commercial Registry on 30 December 2022, therefore as of 01 January 2023, the two companies have merged and will continue to operate as one company under the name ONE Albania sh.a. ("Acquiring company"). The general legal successor of the Merging Companies is ONE Albania sh.a., a company majority owned by Albania Telekom Invest AD - which is fully owned by Antenna Hungária Zrt.

Budapest, January 05th, 2023

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: IR@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 08:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
