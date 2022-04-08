4iG Plc. - SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS (Part 2) regarding the scheduled GENERAL MEETING held on 29th April 2022 starting at 10:00 am

SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS regarding the scheduled

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING of

4iG Public Limited Company held on 29th April 2022

The Board of Directors of 4iG Public Limited Company (registered seat: 8 Montevideo Street, Budapest HU-1037; company registration number: 01-10-044993; "Company") hereby respectfully informs the Esteemed Shareholders on the Submissions and Proposals for Resolutions regarding the Agenda Items of the ordinary general meeting scheduled to be held on the 29th April 2022.

Agenda Item No. 1:

Decision on the Company's annual accounts, balance sheets and income statements for the business

year 2021 subject to the following subpoints:

(i) Decision on the individual annual account, balance sheet and income statement for the business year 2021 based on the proposal of the Board of Directors;

(ii) Decision on the use of the profit after tax for the business year 2021, as well as the payment of dividends;

(iii) Decision on the consolidated annual account, balance sheet and income statement for the business year 2021 based on the proposal of the Board of Directors;

(iv) Decision on the report of the Board of Director of the Company's business activity for the business year 2021 in connection with the individual and consolidated accounts, which also contains the report of the Board of Directors on the management, the financial position and business policy of the Company;

(v) Decision on the Auditor's report of examination of the annual accounts for the business year 2021 (individual and consolidated), and description of the verification clause;

(vi) Decision on the Audit Committee's report of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business year 2021;

(vii) Decision on the Supervisory Board's report of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business year 2021

Submission to Agenda Item No. 1:

Decision on the Company's annual accounts, balance sheets and income statements for the business year 2021 subject to the following subpoints:

(i) Decision on the individual annual account, balance sheet and income statement for the business year 2021 based on the proposal of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors informs the General Meeting, that the Company's individual annual account for 2021 has been prepared - as part of the individual financial statements compiled in line with IFRS for 2021, with the content attached to the present submissions and proposals for resolutions.

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approve the Company's individual annual account for 2021 in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) with the content attached to these submissions.

The Board of Directors informs the General Meeting that the main data of the Company's individual annual account for 2021 in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) are as follows:

- HUF 455,266,673 thousand balance sheet total

- HUF 12,573,593 thousand own equity

- HUF 3,966,375 thousand profit after tax

The Board of Directors also draws the attention of the General Meeting that the data contained in these submissions have not been audited, the annual accounts become final following the resolution of the General Meeting.

(ii) Decision on the use of the profit after tax for the business year 2021, as well as the payment of dividends

The Board of Directors submits that based on the content of the individual account for 2021 - presented above - the General Meeting of the Company resolve that the Company shall pay dividends in the amount of HUF 29 per share, i.e. twenty-nine Hungarian Forints after the 2021 business year for the 102,350,843 ordinary shares marketed on 31st of December 2021 and reduced by 857,078 of the Company's own shares referring to the fact that any dividend that is payable on the company's own shares shall be taken into account at nominal value as pertaining to shareholders with respect to the dividends payable on their shares. The Board of Directors also proposes to the General Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the date of the dividends payment in view of the liquidity situation of the Company, with that provision, that the payment of dividends must take place no later than the 31st of December 2022.

(iii) Decision on the consolidated annual account, balance sheet and income statement for the business year 2021 based on the proposal of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors informs the General Meeting, that the Company's consolidated annual account for 2021 has been prepared - as part of the consolidated financial statement for 2021, with the content attached to the present submissions and proposals for resolutions - in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).The Board of the Directors proposes to the General Meeting to approve the Company's consolidated annual account for 2021 in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) with the content attached to these submissions.

The Board of Directors informs the General Meeting that the main data of the Company's consolidated annual account for 2021 in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) are as follows:

- HUF 499,936,398 thousand balance sheet total

- HUF 17,257,445 thousand own equity

- HUF 7,161,444 thousand consolidated profit after tax

The Board of Directors also draws the attention of the General Meeting that the data contained in these submissions have not been audited, the annual accounts become final following the resolution of the General Meeting.

(iv) Decision on the report of the Board of Director of the Company's business activity for the business year 2021 in connection with the individual and consolidated accounts, which also contains the report of the Board of Directors on the management, the financial position and business policy of the Company

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to approve the business report for 2021 and the consolidated financial statement of the Company ("Annual Reports") with the content prepared and attached to the present submissions and proposals for resolutions with regard to the main data of the

Company's financial, income position and operation, which report has been prepared on the basis of the regulations of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd., the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and the Annex No. 1 of Decree 24/2008 (VIII.15.) of the Minister of Finance.

The Board of Directors informs the General Meeting that the Annual Reports also contain the report on the management, the financial position and business policy of the Company.

(v) Decision on the Auditor's report of examination of the annual accounts for the business year 2021

(individual and consolidated), and description of the verification clause

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to approve the Company's Auditor, namely Interauditor Consulting Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: Buliding A, 16-18., gf. 1/F. Vörösmarty street, Budapest, HU-1074; company registration number: 01-09-388885; the person bearing responsibility for the audit: Zsuzsanna Freiszberger / mother's maiden name: Rózsa Mária Böczkös; address: 7 Rózsa street, Százhalombatta HU-2440; membership number issued by the chamber of auditors: 007229); "Interauditor Consulting Kft." or "Auditor") report of examination of the annual accounts for 2021 with the content prepared and attached to the present submissions and proposals for resolutions, as well as the auditor's certification clause described by the Board of Directors.

(vi) Decision on the Audit Committee's report of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business year 2021

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to approve the report of the Audit Committee of the Company with the content prepared and attached to the present submissions and proposals for resolutions, which includes, inter alia, an examination of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business year 2021.

(vii) Decision on the Supervisory Board's report of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business year 2021

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to approve the report of the Supervisory Board of the Company with the content prepared and attached to the present submissions and proposals for resolutions, which includes, inter alia, an examination of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business year 2021.

The Board of Directors hereby proposes the approval of the following Resolutions of the General Meeting.

Proposal for resolution No. 1. concerning the Agenda Item No. 1:

Resolution of the General Meeting No. [■ ]/2022. (IV.29.):

The General Meeting decides to approve the individual annual account, balance sheet and income statement for the business year 2021 - as part of the individual financial statements compiled in line with IFRS for 2021 - with the content corresponding to the submission.

The main data of the Company's individual annual account for 2021 in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards):

- HUF 455,266,673 thousand balance sheet total

- HUF 12,573,593 thousand own equity

- HUF 3,966,375 thousand profit after tax ---

Proposal for resolution No. 2. concerning the Agenda Item No. 1:

Resolution of the General Meeting No. [■ ]/2022. (IV.29.):

The General Meeting decides to approve that the Company pay dividends in the amount of HUF 29 per share, i.e. twenty-nine Hungarian Forints after the 2021 business year for the 102,350,843 ordinary shares marketed on 31st of December 2021 and reduced by 857,078 of the Company's own shares referring to the fact that any dividend that is payable on the company's own shares shall be taken into account at nominal value as pertaining to shareholders with respect to the dividends payable on their shares. The General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to determine the date of the dividends payment in view of the liquidity situation of the Company, with that provision, that the payment of dividends must take place no later than the 31st of December 2022.

Proposal for resolution No. 3. concerning the Agenda Item No. 1:

Resolution of the General Meeting No. [■ ]/2022. (IV.29.):

The General Meeting decides to approve the consolidated annual accounts, balance sheet and income statement for the business year 2021 - as part of the Company's consolidated financial statements for 2021 - with the content corresponding to the submission.

The main data of the Company's consolidated annual account for 2021 in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards):

- HUF 499,936,398 thousand balance sheet total

- HUF 17,257,445 thousand own equity

- HUF 7,161,444 thousand consolidated profit after tax ---

Proposal for resolution No. 4. concerning the Agenda Item No. 1:

Resolution of the General Meeting No. [■ ]/2022. (IV.29.):

The General Meeting decides to approve the business report for 2021 and the consolidated financial statement of the Company ("Annual Reports") with the content corresponding to the submission, provided that the Annual Reports also contain the report on the management, the financial position and business policy of the Company.

---

Proposal for resolution No. 5. concerning the Agenda Item No. 1:

Resolution of the General Meeting No. [■ ]/2022. (IV.29.):

The General Meeting decides to approve the Auditor's report of examination of the annual accounts for the business year 2021 (individual and consolidated) with the content corresponding to the submission, and the described verification clause.

---

Proposal for resolution No. 6. concerning the Agenda Item No. 1:

Resolution of the General Meeting No. [■ ]/2022. (IV.29.):

The General Meeting decides to approve the report of the Audit Committee of the Company in accordance with the content corresponding to the submission, which includes, inter alia, the examination of the annual accounts (individual and consolidated) for the business 2021.

---