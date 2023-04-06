4iG Plc. SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS (Part 2) regarding the scheduled GENERAL MEETING to be held on 28th April 2023 starting at 10:00 am
04/06/2023 | 11:24am EDT
4iG Plc.
RULES OF PROCEDURE OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
CONTENT
CONTENT
1. object of the Rules of Procedure
2. composition, legal status, election, powers, duties and termination of the mandate of the members
of the Supervisory Board
2.1
composition of the Supervisory Board
2.2
legal status of the Supervisory Board
2.3
election of the Supervisory Board
2.4
powers and duties of the Supervisory Board
2.5
termination of the Supervisory Board membership
3. operation of the Supervisory Board
3.1
Rules of Procedure, working plan
3.2
convening Supervisory Board meetings
3.3
order of Supervisory Board meetings, decision-making
4. closing provisions
1. OBJECT OF THE RULES OF PROCEDURE
The rules of procedure (hereinafter referred to as: 'Rules of Procedure') of the supervisory board
(hereinafter referred to as: 'Supervisory Board'; the members of the Supervisory Board
hereinafter jointly or separately referred to as: 'Members' and 'Member') of 4iG Nyilvánosan
Működő Részvénytársaság (in English: 4iG Public Limited Company) (hereinafter referred to as: the 'Company') lays down the basic rules for the operation of the Supervisory Board.
The Rules of Procedure have been established in accordance with Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as: the 'Act on Civil Code') and the relevant provisions of the effective
Articles of Association of the Company (hereinafter referred to as: the 'Articles of Association'). The amended rules of procedure were discussed and accepted by the Supervisory Board at its meeting on 3 April, 2023. The Rules of Procedure were adopted by the General Meeting of the
Company (hereinafter referred to as: the 'General Meeting') under the Resolution No. [o]/2023 (IV.28.).
2. COMPOSITION, LEGAL STATUS, ELECTION, POWERS, DUTIES AND TERMINATION OF THE MANDATE OF THE MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
2.1 COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
The Supervisory Board shall hereby consist of a four (4) Members.
No employee of the Company shall be appointed to be a member of the Supervisory Board unless cases otherwise provided by Section 3:124 of the Act on Civil Code.
2.2 LEGAL STATUS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
The majority of the Members of the Supervisory Board shall be independent subject to the provisions of Subsection 1 of Section 3:290 and Subsection 2 of 3:286 of the Act on Civil Code. The independent Members of the Supervisory Board are obliged to declare their compliance with the independence criteria on an annual basis and to notify the chairman of the Supervisory Board
(hereinafter referred to as: the "Chairman") about the changes without delay.
The Articles of Association shall hereby allow a person, who holds an executive officer's position in other business association involved in the same main business activity as the Company, to be the member of the Supervisory Board.
The Articles of Association shall expressly allow the conclusion of transactions by the members of the Supervisory Board and their close relatives in their own names/for their own benefit, that fall into the scope of business activities of the Company.
Unless provided otherwise by law, if a member of the Supervisory Board is the Company's shareholder in the same time, neither he or she, nor his or her close relatives are entitled to
conclude a contract with the Company in a subject that falls within the scope of the regular business activities of the Company.
Except for the acquisition of shares in a public limited company, the members of the Supervisory Board shall not acquire a share in another business association having the same main business activity as of the Company.
For the Members of the Supervisory Board the rules on grounds for exclusion shall apply in accordance with Subsection 4 to 6 of Section 3:22 and Subsection 2 of Section 3:26 of the Act on Civil Code.
In view of the fact that the Company is a listed limited company and its operation shall be governed by the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market (hereinafter referred to as: the 'Capital
Market Act'), the Members of the Supervisory Board shall hereby conduct their activities in accordance with the provisions of the Capital Markets Act, in particular, provisions of the Capital Market Act and 'Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC' to fulfil any reporting obligations of the Members of the Supervisory Board as insiders to the Hungarian National Bank.
Members of the Supervisory Board - in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Code on liability for damages for loss caused by non-performance of an obligation - shall be held unlimited and jointly and severally liable to the Company for damages caused by the Company's failure or improper performance of its supervisory responsibilities, including breach of the supervisory responsibility related to the drawing up and publishing of the annual account and related annual report according to the Accounting Act. The division of supervisory tasks does not affect the responsibilities of the Members of the Supervisory Board detailed in this section.
The Members of the Supervisory Board are obliged to act in person, there is no place for representation in the activities of the Supervisory Board.
The General Meeting of the Company may resolve the payment of remuneration for the performance of the duties attached to the Supervisory Board's membership. After the final and binding establishment of the insolvency of the Company, during the term of the liquidation proceeding, no remuneration may be paid to the Members of the Supervisory Board.
2.3 ELECTION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
The Members of the Supervisory Board are elected by the General Meeting for a fixed or indefinite term. Each shareholder owing at least 25 % (twenty-five percent) of the votes shall have the right to nominate one (1) member to the Supervisory Board who shall be appointed by the general meeting.
The appointment of the Supervisory Board's member shall hereby take effect when accepted by the person appointed.
The person appointed to be a member of the Supervisory Board shall notify the companies in which he or she is already a supervisory board member of the new appointment upon writing, within fifteen (15) days of the acceptance thereof.
Members of the Supervisory Board may be reappointed and withdrawn by the General Meeting, however for the withdrawal of the member nominated by a shareholder owing at least 25% (twenty-five percent) of the votes, the prior approval of the nominating shareholder must be obtained.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is elected by the Members of the Supervisory Board from among themselves. In the event of the Chairman being prevented from attending, the Member of the Supervisory Board appointed by him shall exercise the rights and obligations of the Chairman.
If the number of Members of the Supervisory Board falls under the minimum set forth in the Articles of Association, the Chairman shall immediately inform the Board of Directors in order to restore the proper operation of the Supervisory Board. In this case, or if there is no one who can convene a meeting of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors is obliged to convene the General Meeting in order to restore the proper operation of the Supervisory Board.
If the mandate of the Chairman is terminated for any reason, the Supervisory Board shall elect a new Chairman, and until the election of the new Chairman, the position of the Chairman shall be performed by the Member of the Supervisory Board appointed by him.
2.4 POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
The Supervisory Board controls the managing Board of Directors of the Company for the General Meeting.
The Supervisory Board shall function as a body, however, it may entrust any of its Members to fulfil certain supervisory tasks, or it may divide supervisory duties among its Members on a permanent basis. The division of supervisory tasks does not affect the right of the Member of the Supervisory Board to extend the supervision to other activities within the scope of the Supervisory Board's supervisory duties.
The Supervisory Board shall inspect all business reports of importance brought before the General Meeting, as well as all proposals which fall within the exclusive scope of competence of the general meeting. In this context, he may request information from senior executives and senior employees of the Company and may examine the books and records of the Company, if necessary, with the involvement of experts. The Members of the Supervisory Board are entitled to attend the General Meeting upon the right of consultancy.
The General Meeting may decide on the report according to the Act C of 2000 on Accounting and the utilization of the profit after tax only in the possession of the written report of the Supervisory Board, which shall be prepared by the Supervisory Board within the deadline required by law, but at least fifteen (15) days before the meeting of the General Meeting. The General Meeting may decide on the payment of dividends at the same time as approving the report pursuant to the Accounting Act, on the proposal of the Board of Directors, approved in advance by the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board has the right to monitor the implementation of legislation, resolutions and decisions adopted by the General Meeting, and to initiate the working out and drafting of
