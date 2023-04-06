4iG Plc. SUBMISSIONS AND PROPOSALS FOR RESOLUTIONS (Part 2) regarding the scheduled GENERAL MEETING to be held on 28th April 2023 starting at 10:00 am

If the mandate of the Chairman is terminated for any reason, the Supervisory Board shall elect a new Chairman, and until the election of the new Chairman, the position of the Chairman shall be performed by the Member of the Supervisory Board appointed by him.

If the number of Members of the Supervisory Board falls under the minimum set forth in the Articles of Association, the Chairman shall immediately inform the Board of Directors in order to restore the proper operation of the Supervisory Board. In this case, or if there is no one who can convene a meeting of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors is obliged to convene the General Meeting in order to restore the proper operation of the Supervisory Board.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is elected by the Members of the Supervisory Board from among themselves. In the event of the Chairman being prevented from attending, the Member of the Supervisory Board appointed by him shall exercise the rights and obligations of the Chairman.

Members of the Supervisory Board may be reappointed and withdrawn by the General Meeting, however for the withdrawal of the member nominated by a shareholder owing at least 25%

2.4 POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

The Supervisory Board controls the managing Board of Directors of the Company for the General Meeting.

The Supervisory Board shall function as a body, however, it may entrust any of its Members to fulfil certain supervisory tasks, or it may divide supervisory duties among its Members on a permanent basis. The division of supervisory tasks does not affect the right of the Member of the Supervisory Board to extend the supervision to other activities within the scope of the Supervisory Board's supervisory duties.

The Supervisory Board shall inspect all business reports of importance brought before the General Meeting, as well as all proposals which fall within the exclusive scope of competence of the general meeting. In this context, he may request information from senior executives and senior employees of the Company and may examine the books and records of the Company, if necessary, with the involvement of experts. The Members of the Supervisory Board are entitled to attend the General Meeting upon the right of consultancy.

The General Meeting may decide on the report according to the Act C of 2000 on Accounting and the utilization of the profit after tax only in the possession of the written report of the Supervisory Board, which shall be prepared by the Supervisory Board within the deadline required by law, but at least fifteen (15) days before the meeting of the General Meeting. The General Meeting may decide on the payment of dividends at the same time as approving the report pursuant to the Accounting Act, on the proposal of the Board of Directors, approved in advance by the Supervisory Board.