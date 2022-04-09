Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  4iG Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-06
792.00 HUF   +2.19%
04/074IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. regarding the analysis of the EDISON Group
PU
04/054IG : Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc. on the amendment of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting
PU
04/014IG : Articles of Associations - 1st of April 2022
PU
4iG : SUMMARY OF VOTES AND POWER OF ATTORNEY FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THE 29TH OF APRIL 2022

04/09/2022 | 06:09pm EDT
SUMMARY OF VOTES

OF 4IG PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY ("COMPANY")

FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON THE 29TH OF APRIL 2022

4iG Public Limited Company (registered seat: 8 Montevideo street, Budapest HU-1037.; company registration number: 01-10-044993) in accordance with the Article a) Section 3 Paragraph 3:272 of Act V. of 2013 on the Civil Code (hereinafter referred to as "Civil Code") hereby publishes a summary of the number of shares and voting rights existing at the date of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on the 29th of April 2022.

Number and proportion of shares and voting rights attached to the shares on the 30th of March 2022:

ISIN code

Share series

Nominal value (HUF/pc)

Number of units issued

Total nominal value (HUF)

HU0000167788 (listed on BSE)

"A" series (ordinary share)

20

103,207,921

2,064,158,420

HU0000194519 (listed on BSE)

"A" series (ordinary share)

20

176,105,673

3,522,113,460

Amount of share capital

-

-

5,586,271,880

Number of voting rights attached to the shares as of 30th of March 2022:

Share series

Number of units issued

Number of shares with voting rights

Voting rights per share

Total number of voting rights

Own shares

"A" series (ordinary share)

279,313,594

278,456,516

1

278,456,516

857,078

Total

279,313,594

278,456,516

1

278,456,516

857,078

The share capital is distributed to 279,313,594 pieces of dematerialized ordinary shares of the series "A" with a nominal value of HUF 20 each. All shares carry the same rights and obligations in every respect. All shares carry the same rights and obligations in every respect. All shares provide identical shareholders' rights. Each ordinary share grants voting rights to the shareholder and the extent of voting rights is the same for each share. Each ordinary share grants one vote, thus each HUF 20 of the nominal value of the shares presents 1 vote. As of 30 March 2022, the stock of own shares of 4iG Plc. is 857,078 pc (0.31%), which shares do not bear voting rights. Currently 103,207,921 units of ordinary shares are in the "Premium" category listing of the Budapest Stock Exchange. ISIN code of the shares: HU0000167788. 176,105,673 units of ordinary shares have been issued on 21 March 2022, which have not yet been listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange regarding that for the listing of such shares on a regulated market requires the publication of a prospectus pursuant to Section 21 of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market. ISIN code of the shares: HU0000194519. After the approval and publication of the prospectus, the shares created in such way will be converted into a series with the same ISIN code HU0000167788 as the shares already listed.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679 Email:ir@4ig.huInternet: www.4ig.hu 1

The share capital of the Company has been increased as follows, in view of which in order to the shares to be admitted to trading on a regulated market operated by the Budapest Stock Exchange, the Company is required to publish a prospectus specified by the Section 21 of the Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market pursuant to the Subsection (3) of Article 3 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC:

1. The capital increase of 116,417,910 shares of iG COM Magántőkealap by private placement has been completed on 24th January 2022, which has been approved by the order of the Company Registry Court dated 1st February 2022. The shares have been subscribed.

2. The capital increase of 50,223,881 shares of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft by private placement has been completed on 23rd February 2022, which has been approved by the order of the Company Registry Court dated 3rd of March 2022. The shares have been subscribed.

3. The capital increase of 9,463,882 shares of ÇALIK HOLDING ANONIM SIRKETI by private placement has been completed on 04th March 2022, which has been approved by the order of the Company Registry Court dated 11th of March 2022. The shares have been subscribed.

4. The capital increase of 19,761,380 shares of Bartolomeu Investments Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság by private placement has been completed on 01st April 2022, which has been approved by the order of the Company Registry Court dated 04th of April 2022. The granting of shares is currently in progress.

08th of April 2022, Budapest

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8. Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679 Email:ir@4ig.huInternet: www.4ig.hu 2

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 22:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 83 128 M 239 M 239 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1 100 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,92%
Capitalization 81 676 M 235 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 37,3%
