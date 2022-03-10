Log in
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
  Report
4iG : Submissions and Proposals for Resolutions regarding the Agenda Items of the extraordinary GM of 4iG Plc. scheduled to be held on 31st March 2022 (3/3)

03/10/2022 | 03:14pm EST
31.12.2021

11992323-6202-113-01 Statistical code

01-09-686917

Company registration no.

PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT (Nature of expense method)

No.

Description of the item

a

b

1

1

Net domestic sales

  • 2 Net external sales
  • I. Total net sales (01+02)
  • 3 Variation in stocks of finished goods and in work in progress ±
  • 4 Own work capitalized
  • II. Own performance capitalized (±03+04)
    7 III. Other income
  • Showing separately: impairment loss reversed
  • 5 Raw materials and consumables
  1. 6 Value of services consumed
  2. 7 Cost of other services
  3. 8 Cost of goods sold
  4. 9 Value of services sold (mediated)
  5. IV. Material costs (05+06+07+08+09)
  6. 10 Wages and salaries
  7. 11 Other employee benefits
  8. 12 Contributions on wages and salaries
  9. V. Staff costs (10+11+12)
  10. VI. Depreciation
  11. VII. Other operating charges
  12. Showing separately: impairment loss
  13. A. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (I±II+III-IV-V-VI-VII)

31.12.2020

c

  1. 681
  1. 296

646 977

-

2 154

629

22 160

2 809

  1. 846
  1. 816
  1. 260
  1. 038
    566
  1. 797
  1. 401
    816
  1. 739

483

28 915

5

data in HUF in thousands Differences

from

previous

years

  • e
    77 404
  • 77 404
  • -
    31

3 097

887

4 400

53 850

-

62 234

-

-

71

1 738

703

-

13 392

Dated:

10 March 2021

manager of the enterprise (representative)

11992323-6202-113-01 Statistical code

01-09-686917

6

Company registration no.

PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT

(Nature of expense method)

data in HUF in thousands

Differences

No.

Description of the item

31.12.2020

from

31.12.2021

previous

years

a

b

c

d

e

  1. 13 Dividends and profit-sharing receivable
  2. Showing separately: from affiliated companies
  3. 14 Income from participating interests, capital gains
  4. Showing separately: from affiliated companies
  5. 15 Income from financial investments (equity shares, loans), capital gains
  6. Showing separately: from affiliated companies

29

16

Other interest receivable and similar income

3 025

38

30

Showing separately: from affiliated companies

709

33

31

17

Other income from financial transactions

3 467

3 025

32

Showing separately: valuation margin

33

VIII. Income from financial transactions (13+14+15+16+17)

6 492

-

3 063

  1. 18 Expenses and losses on participating interests
  2. Showing separately: to affiliated companies

19 Expenses on financial investments (equity shares, loans), losses

Showing separately: to affiliated companies

36

20

Interest (paid) payable and similar charges

6 121

1 257

37

Showing separately: to affiliated companies

38

21

Losses on shares, securities, long-term loans and bank deposits

3 877

39

22

Other expenses on financial transactions

3 607

3 859

40

Showing separately: valuation margin

41

IX.

Expenses on financial transactions (18+19±20+21+22)

13 605

-

5 116

42

B.

PROFIT OR LOSS FROM FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS (VIII-IX) -

7 113

-

-

2 053

47

C.

PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX (±A±B)

21 802

-

11 339

48

X.

Tax payable

6 354

-

1 103

49

D.

PROFIT AFTER TAX (±C-X)

15 448

-

10 236

Dated:

10 March 2021

manager of the enterprise (representative)

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 83 123 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 1 100 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 78 810 M 231 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 37,3%
Managers and Directors
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Csaba Thurzó Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Tomcsányi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Béla Zsolt Tóth Director
