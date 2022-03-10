|
4iG : Submissions and Proposals for Resolutions regarding the Agenda Items of the extraordinary GM of 4iG Plc. scheduled to be held on 31st March 2022 (3/3)
31.12.2021
11992323-6202-113-01 Statistical code
01-09-686917
Company registration no.
PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT (Nature of expense method)
|
No.
|
|
Description of the item
|
a
|
|
b
|
1
|
1
|
Net domestic sales
-
I. Total net sales (01+02)
-
3 Variation in stocks of finished goods and in work in progress ±
-
II. Own performance capitalized (±03+04)
7 III. Other income
-
Showing separately: impairment loss reversed
-
5 Raw materials and consumables
-
6 Value of services consumed
-
7 Cost of other services
-
8 Cost of goods sold
-
9 Value of services sold (mediated)
-
IV. Material costs (05+06+07+08+09)
-
10 Wages and salaries
-
11 Other employee benefits
-
12 Contributions on wages and salaries
-
V. Staff costs (10+11+12)
-
VI. Depreciation
-
VII. Other operating charges
-
Showing separately: impairment loss
-
A. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (I±II+III-IV-V-VI-VII)
31.12.2020
c
-
681
-
296
646 977
-
2 154
629
22 160
2 809
-
846
-
816
-
260
-
038
566
-
797
-
401
816
-
739
483
28 915
5
data in HUF in thousands Differences
from
previous
years
|
|
3 097
|
|
887
|
|
4 400
|
|
53 850
|
-
|
62 234
|
-
|
-
|
|
71
|
|
1 738
|
|
703
|
-
|
13 392
manager of the enterprise (representative)
11992323-6202-113-01 Statistical code
|
01-09-686917
|
|
|
|
6
|
Company registration no.
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
(Nature of expense method)
|
|
|
data in HUF in thousands
|
|
|
|
Differences
|
|
No.
|
Description of the item
|
31.12.2020
|
from
|
31.12.2021
|
previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
a
|
b
|
c
|
d
|
e
-
13 Dividends and profit-sharing receivable
-
Showing separately: from affiliated companies
-
14 Income from participating interests, capital gains
-
Showing separately: from affiliated companies
-
15 Income from financial investments (equity shares, loans), capital gains
-
Showing separately: from affiliated companies
|
29
|
16
|
Other interest receivable and similar income
|
3 025
|
|
38
|
30
|
|
Showing separately: from affiliated companies
|
709
|
|
33
|
31
|
17
|
Other income from financial transactions
|
3 467
|
|
3 025
|
32
|
|
Showing separately: valuation margin
|
|
|
|
33
|
VIII. Income from financial transactions (13+14+15+16+17)
|
6 492
|
-
|
3 063
-
18 Expenses and losses on participating interests
-
Showing separately: to affiliated companies
19 Expenses on financial investments (equity shares, loans), losses
|
|
|
Showing separately: to affiliated companies
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
20
|
Interest (paid) payable and similar charges
|
6 121
|
|
|
1 257
|
37
|
|
Showing separately: to affiliated companies
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
21
|
Losses on shares, securities, long-term loans and bank deposits
|
3 877
|
|
|
|
39
|
22
|
Other expenses on financial transactions
|
3 607
|
|
|
3 859
|
40
|
|
Showing separately: valuation margin
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
IX.
|
Expenses on financial transactions (18+19±20+21+22)
|
13 605
|
-
|
|
5 116
|
42
|
B.
|
PROFIT OR LOSS FROM FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS (VIII-IX) -
|
7 113
|
-
|
-
|
2 053
|
47
|
C.
|
PROFIT OR LOSS BEFORE TAX (±A±B)
|
21 802
|
-
|
|
11 339
|
48
|
X.
|
Tax payable
|
6 354
|
-
|
|
1 103
|
49
|
D.
|
PROFIT AFTER TAX (±C-X)
|
15 448
|
-
|
|
10 236
|
Dated:
|
|
10 March 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
manager of the enterprise (representative)
|
|
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:13:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
