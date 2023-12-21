SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
2022
environmental social governance
Content
1. ABOUT THE REPORT
1.1 Pocesses to determine material topics
2. WELCOME MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
3. ABOUT THE 4IG GROUP
3.1 Our activities
3.2 Management of the organization
3.3 Organizational governance of sustainability
3.4 Our relationships with our stakeholders
4. ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
4.1 Flexible business operations
4.2 Purchasing practices
4.3 Use of innovative solutions
4.4 Customer satisfaction
5. RESPONSIBLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
5.1 Integrity and compliance
5.2 Data protection and information security
5.3 Regulatory compliance and risk management
6. ENVIRONMENT
6.1 Energy efficiency
6.2 Greenhouse gas emissions
6.3 Waste management
7. RESPONSIBLE EMPLOYMENT
7.1 Our employees
7.2 Remuneration, benefits
7.3 Employee well-being
7.4 Upgrading employee knowledge and skills
7.5 Occupational health and safety
8. CSR
9. EU TAXONOMY REPORT
1. About the report
GRI 2-1, GRI 2-2, GRI 2-3, GRI 2-4, GRI 2-5
1 January - 31 December
Reporting period
2022
(financial year 2022)
Reporting frequency
annually
Reporting standard
GRI Standards (2021)1
External assurance
The report has not been
subject to assurance.
Previous report date
01/ 09/2022
Although the subsidiaries included in the report have been part of the 4iG Group since the above dates, the 2022 Sustainability Report will include the full year data of the subsidiaries for 2021-2022 to ensure comparability between years.
Questions about the Sustainability Report are welcome at esg@4ig.hu.
1.1 Processes to determine material topics
GRI 3-1, GRI 3-2
This report presents the Group's ESG3 activities according to the issues of material interest to the 4iG Group. In order to identify material issues and focus areas, a materiality assessment was carried out, based on the guidelines of the international reporting standard, GRI Standards (2021).
In the first phase of the research, we supplemented the 4iG Group's list of 2021 material topics with benchmark analysis (determining material topics for international competitors and business partners) and industry-specific recommendations from MSCI4 and SASB5. These were used to create a 'long-list', following an impact assessment and weighted by stakeholder input according to a double materiality approach, taking into account financial, environmental and social materiality.
Double materiality
The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which has been adopted by the European Parliament and will come into force in 2024, requires companies covered by the CSRD to report on their sustainability activities according to material issues. The principle of double materiality is the guiding principle for defining material topics.
While financial materiality is the impact of sustainability issues on the company's business performance, results and position, environmental-social materiality is the company's impact on the economy, environment and society6.
THE COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE REPORT AND WHEN THEY JOINED THE 4IG GROUP:
COMPANY NAME
JOINED THE
4IG GROUP
4iG Plc
Invitech ICT Services Kft.
30 September 2021
"ANTENNA HUNGARIA" Zrt.
11 April 2022
DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft.
3 January 2022
One Crna Gora DOO
21 December 2021
ALBtelecom sh.a.2*
4 March 2022
One Telecommunication sh.a.*
21 March 2022
Stakeholders from our domestic and international subsidiaries - business partners, managers and employees - were also involved in the materiality assessment, which was conducted through a management workshop, employee and external stakeholder questionnaires. This resulted in the 4iG Group's Materiality Matrix and Topic List.
The content of the Sustainability Report and our subsequent ESG strategy will be based on these topics.
LIST OF MATERIAL TOOPICS
RELATED CHAPTER
1
Customer satisfaction
Economic performance
2
The well-being of our staff
Responsible employment
3
Data protection and
Responsible corporate
information security
governance
4
Safety and health at work
Responsible employment
5
Developing the skills and
Responsible employment
knowledge of workers
Prevention of anti-
Responsible corporate
6
corruption and anti-
governance
competitive behavior
7
Use of innovative
Economic performance
solutions
8
Legal and ethical
Responsible corporate
compliance
governance
9
Attracting and retaining
Responsible employment
talent
10
Flexible business
Economic performance
operation
Energy efficiency
11
and greenhouse gas
Environment
emissions
10. GRI CONTENT INDEX
- Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
- *Since 1 January 2023, ONE Albania has been created through the merger of ALBtelecom and ONE Telecommunications
- Environmental, Social, Governance - used in the report as a synonym for sustainability
- Morgan Stanley Capital International
- Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
- GRI definition of materiality
Dear Reader,
4iG Plc, Hungary's leading infocommuni- cations and technology group, has undergone tremendous development in 2023. The Group has grown not only in size and revenue, but also in the number of employees, which is a huge responsibility not only for long-term strategy, but also for day-to-day decision making. As one of the largest ICT companies in the CEE region, 4iG pays special attention to the written and unwritten rules of sustainable development. For the management of the 4iG Group and all its employees, forward thinking is part of the basic philosophy.
As our business grows, so does our impact on the environment, so social, environmental and climate standards are essential building blocks in defining our strategy. Our goals for a sustainable future are implemented through specific programs and the results are summarized in the Group's annual Sustainability Report.
2. Welcome message from the CEO
Péter Fekete
Group CEO 4iG Plc
Over the past two years, 4iG has not only become the leading systems integrator in the IT market but has also strategically expanded its telecoms interests. Our goal is to create an infocommunications group with a dominant position not only in Hungary but also in the region, with B2B and B2C services that build on each other. Our companies are linked by decades of expertise and industry knowledge, which can be a catalyst for sustainable development in the years and decades to come.
The 4iG Group pays particular attention to compliance and sustainability issues, especially with regard to training and the practical application of acquired skills, and accordingly their practical application is reflected in our internal policies and job descriptions.
Reducing the impact of climate change is at the heart of our Group strategy and we
are focused on building a cleaner future. As a digital company, 4iG's innovative services also contribute to the sustainable operations of our partners and customers. The 4iG Group's environmental and energy management systems comply with international standards and are gradually being extended to the new subsidiaries that have joined the Group. The company also offers its partners solutions specifically designed to optimize and reduce the use of energy and other consumption factors, thereby increasing the efficiency of industrial and agricultural production while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of these activities. The exemplary sustainability culture that has been built up in the IT sector in recent years is being extended to the telecommunications companies that have recently joined the Group. Reducing energy consumption has been made a priority project for the 4iG Group in 2022, and our existing infrastructure will be replaced with more efficient equipment as it reaches the end of its useful life. We will strive to reduce the 4iG Group's paper consumption. We will implement a post-qualification process that will allow us to expect our suppliers to strive for sustainability.
We recognize the need to find answers to questions that affect society. IT and telecoms have long been a male-dominated field, but every year 4iG companies have a higher proportion of female employees. We are taking further steps to create more attractive conditions for female employees in our companies and thus further improve
the gender balance. We regard cultural diversity as a core value of our Group and therefore reject any form of discrimination. We are committed to creating and maintaining a safe working environment and, in addition to the Occupational Health Service, we encourage our employees to participate in regular screening and medical examinations. We are introducing a new occupational health and safety system to help our colleagues protect their health.
The 4iG Group will do its utmost to meet its commitments and create a more sustainable environment for its employees, investors, partners and communities. Our priority is to minimize the impact of climate change on the Group's operations. We believe that digitalization is the key to a fairer society and a greener future!
3. About the 4iG Group
3.1 Our activities
GRI 2-6, GRI 2-28, GRI 2-23
Headquartered in Budapest and majority- owned by Hungarians, the 4iG Group is the leading telecommunications and IT group in Hungary and the Western Balkans, and one of the leading companies in the knowledge-based digital economy. The Group's parent company, 4iG Plc, is a public company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange.
The Group's cross-border expertise, knowledgebaseandcapitalstrengthprovide a solid foundation for becoming a dominant market player. Thanks to its dynamic expansion strategy, 4iG has become a key player in the telecommunications market
in Hungary and the Western Balkans. Its innovative approach and position as the leading IT systems integrator in Hungary make the Group a leading provider of services to consumers and businesses in the region's digital transformation.
4iG has been present in Hungary for almost three decades, with a strong track record in innovative technologies and all segments of digital solutions. Today, it has a presence in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as in IT and telecommunications.
The companies included in the 2022 Sustainability Report are interested in the first two industries, so the rest of the report focuses on them.
ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA ZRT.
(HEREINAFTER ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA) - TELECOMMUNICATIONS
Antenna Hungária's core activities include broadcasting, telecommunications, production and multimedia, supported by a significant infrastructure. Its portfolio of products and services includes:
- Digital terrestrial national television distribution and broadcasting service ('Mindig TV');
- Radio broadcasting service;
- Business telecommunications services - Ethernet and integrated IP-based business communication services, professional internet services, virtual private network services; utilization of technical objects, sale of unused real estate; IoT, IT security services, DDoS protection services, SIP deployment
- "Broadcast" service
- CDN (Content Delivery Network) service ('Connectmedia', 'Mindig' TV GO)
4IG PLC - INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
The solutions of 4iG Plc can be divided into five major groups:
- Industry-specificdigitalization solutions - business solutions, products and services for industrial digitalization across a range of industries;
- Managed IT services - outsourced operations and support services for medium and large enterprises, government needs, 24/7, on-site and remote resources;
- Solution development, business systems - complex projects, front- and backend software development, ERP systems, business data analysis;
- IT Infrastructure, systems integration - data center, network, cloud and client systems, using both traditional and next generation technology solutions;
- Cybersecurity - active prevention and post-intervention, from advisory services to 7x24 monitoring, technology integration to developer, application code security.
DIGI TÁVKÖZLÉSI ÉS SZOLGÁLTATÓ KFT. (HEREINAFTER: DIGI) - TELECOMMUNICATIONS
The diversified Group is active in the following markets: telecommunications services; transport, infrastructure and tourism; media and communications; and telecommunications services. It provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in the areas of telephony (fixed and mobile telephony), internet (fixed and mobile internet) and television (cable and satellite television). It provides mainly domestic retail and wholesale services to both residential and business customers.
6
INVITECH ICT SERVICES KFT.
(HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS INVITECH) - TELECOMMUNICATIONS
In the field of telecommunications and infocommunications services, Invitech provides services to the medium and large corporate, government and institutional sectors. The focus is on data transmission, telephony, server hosting and hosting, cloud services, and network security services.
Among the suppliers, the role of suppliers of communication network materials, equipment, hardware and software licenses is significant, while the main customer base includes the financial services sector, logistics, manufacturing, retail chains, healthcare and other sectors, covering the entire economic horizon.
ONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SH.A. ÉS ALBTELECOM SH.A.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
The two Albanian subsidiaries merged during 2023 and continue to operate under a new name, ONE Albania. The two predecessor companies were also active in the telecommunications sector, with their main profile being the sale of mobile, fixed, IPTV, and fiber devices and the operation of mobile networks throughout Albania.
ONE CRNA GORA DOO
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
One Crna Gora, which is active in the mobile telecommunications sector and other telecommunications activities, focuses primarily on the traffic, development and use of mobile telecommunications networks in Montenegro. Among the suppliers, manufacturers of telecommunication products and equipment, telecommunication service providers play an important role, while the customers are involved in distribution, order processing and delivery.
3.2 Management of the organization
GRI 2-9, GRI 2-10, GRI 2-11, GRI 2-15, GRI 2-16, GRI 2-17, GRI 2-18
The main governing bodies of 4iG Plc are the General Meeting, the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee. Their roles, responsibilities and how their members are selected are described below. The figures for the number of members of these bodies reflect the situation in 2022, the current information is available on our website and the relevant provisions are set out in the Articles of Association.
The 4iG Group is committed to ensuring that the overall knowledge of its governing bodies are in line with the organization's ESG ambitions. To ensure that our management and supporting experts are up to date with sustainability issues, they are attending a range of compliance, energy management and quality management training courses. And a strong sustainability perspective and skills are a key factor in the selection of members of the Professional Advisory Board, which supports the Board of Directors.
General Meeting
The General Meeting is attended by the shareholders and, with the right to deliberate, by the members of the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Board and the Auditor. The Board of Directors proposes the officers of the General Meeting, namely the Chairman, the Secretary, the Scrutineer and the Minute-taker.
Directorate
The Board of Directors of the Group is the executive body of the public limited company and its members are considered to be the senior management of the Group. In this capacity, the management cannot be instructed by the shareholders or employees of the company and the Board of Directors exercises its rights and fulfils its duties as an independent body.
In accordance with the Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting has the exclusive power to elect, remove and determine the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors. In 2022, the Board of Directors of the Group consisted of six members, four of whom were independent, and elected the Chairman of the Board from among its members. The Chairman of the Board is
The biggest challenge in the life of the 4iG Group in 2021 and 2022 will be the organizational expansion and the tasks associated with it. The subsidiaries that have joined the Group will have to
harmonize their operations in many areas, which will require the standardization of internal rules, policies and processes. This process is still ongoing at the time of writing the Sustainability Report.
The supreme body of the company is the General Meeting of Shareholders, which consists of all shareholders. At annual (ordinary) and extraordinary general meetings, the shareholders decide on the most important issues affecting the company's operations and exercise their rights of management and control.
Gellért Jászai, the main shareholder of the Group.
The members of the Board of Directors are elected by the Annual General Meeting for an indefinite term, are eligible for re-election and may be removed from office at any time. The Board of Directors is responsible
for all matters relating to the management and business of the Company that are not reserved by the Articles of Association or by law for the exclusive attention of the General Meeting of Shareholders or other governing bodies of the Group.
Supervisory Board
The Supervisory Board supervises the management of the Group. In this context, it may request information from the management and inspect the books and records of the company. The general meeting of shareholders decides on the election, dismissal and remuneration of its members.
In 2022, the Supervisory Board consisted of four independent members. Its tasks, powers and functioning are laid down in the Civil Code, the Articles of Association, and the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board.
Audit Committee
The members of the Audit Committee, which consists of three members, are elected by the General Meeting from among the members of the Supervisory Board. At least one member of the Audit Committee must be qualified as an accountant or auditor. The duties, powers and operation of the Audit Committee shall be governed by the Civil Code, the rules of the Budapest Stock Exchange and the Articles of Association.
The curricula vitae of the Board of Directors, senior executives and the Supervisory Board can be found on our website.
3.3 Organizational governance of sustainability
GRI 2-12, GRI 2-13, GRI 2-14, GRI 3-1, GRI 3-2
The 4iG Group aims to develop an appropriate sustainability, environmental and quality management strategy applicable to all member companies and to raise sustainability commitments to the same level. Our ambition is backed by senior management commitment: a Sustainability Committee has been established to develop and coordinate the Group's ESG activities. The committee has Group-wide authority and is chaired by senior management.
Our plans for 2023 include the development of an organizational structure to support the management and implementation of ESG activities, creating synergies between the Group and its member companies. This will also help to ensure consistent sustainability data collection and smooth reporting and disclosure.
In2022,therewerestillsignificantdifferences in the sustainability management of individual member companies.
ONE Crna Gora reviews and develops ESG processes at a higher level, covering the entire value chain, which is considered exemplary within the Group. The company assesses and monitors the environmental footprint of its supply chain participants, requires responsible business and employment practices, and promotes sustainable practices among
suppliers with the aim of reducing risks, increasing resilience, and improving overall environmental and social performance.
In addition, the company is raising awareness among consumers and other stakeholders about the importance of recycling e-waste through the "Buy Back" campaign, the promotion of the e-SIM digital card and e-invoicing. Management regularly reviews the organization's environmental management system on an annual basis to ensure its continued suitability, adequacy and effectiveness. A designated senior manager is responsible for the management of the organization's environmental impacts, and related responsibilities have been extended to lower levels of staff.
3.4 Our relationships with our stakeholders
GRI 2-29
The 4iG Group has a wide range of stakeholders, including the European Union and the countries in which we
operate, management, employees, subcontractors, suppliers, customers, owners and shareholders, all of whom have a strong presence in our business. When identifying stakeholder requirements,
4iG Plc distinguishes between mandatory requirements, non-mandatory stakeholder expectations and voluntary commitments made to stakeholders. We typically use website disclosure and email communication to engage with stakeholders.
Employees, suppliers, public authorities and professional organizations are key stakeholders in all our businesses, as the effectiveness of our engagement with them affects our business results. Strengthening stakeholder engagement at Group level is part of our short-term plans.
1 0
Organizational memberships
in various professional platforms, industry
The Group considers it important that,
and other professional organisations and
in addition to their business activities,
initiatives, thereby contributing to the
individual member companies participate
development of the profession as a whole.
MEMBER
ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP
COMPANY
Projektmenedzsment Szövetség (Project Management Association)
4IG PLC
American Chamber of Commerce
Hungarian Business Leaders Forum
Neumann János Computer Science Society
IVSZ Association of Information Technology, Telecommunications and Electronics
Enterprises
Business Council for Sustainable Development in Hungary (BCSDH)
Hungarian Precision Association
5G Coalition
MI Coalition
Drone Coalition
Blockchain Coalition
Blockchain Hungary Association
MAJOSZ
MAGE
Association of Electronic Payment Service Providers
MEMBER
ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP
COMPANY
Telecoms Stakeholder Council (HÉT)
DIGI
MKSZ - Hungarian Communication Association
MEMBER
ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP
COMPANY
Telecoms Stakeholder Council (HÉT)
INVITECH
American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham)
IVSZ Alliance for the Digital Economy
Hungarian Cable Communications and Infocommunications Association
Organisations under the Digital Agenda: 5G Coalition, AI Coalition
MEMBER COMPANY
ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP
ONE
Foreign Investors Association of Albania (FIAA)
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
American Chamber of Commerce in Albania (AmCham)
AND ALBTELECOM
MEMBER COMPANY
ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP
Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA)
MEMBER COMPANY
ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA
ORGANIZATIONAL MEMBERSHIP
Baranya County Chamber of Engineers Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County
Budapest and Pest County Chamber of Engineers
ÉTOSZ Interest Defence Consultancy Limited Liability Company
Scientific Association for Telecommunications and Information Technology
Association of Information Technology, Telecommunications and Electronics Enterprises Telecoms Stakeholder Council (BSE)
Internet Service Providers Council LoRa Alliance
Hungarian Logistics, Purchasing and Stockholding Company Hungarian Project Management Association
Hungarian Advertising Association Hungarian Bar Association
Professional Association of Hungarian District Heating Providers MBT Organizacija
Logistics Managers Club for large companies Self-Regulatory Advertising Board
Saldo Financial Advisory and Information Technology Ltd.
ONE
CRNA GORA
American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Montenegro)
Chamber of Economy of Montenegro
Montenegrin Foreign Investors Council (MFIC)
Association of Montenegrin Managers
Montenegrin Employers Federation
4. Economic performance
The dynamic growth of the 4iG Group is supported by flexible decision-making mechanisms. The Group's resilience has been greatly enhanced by diversifying its product range and integrating new capabilities. The company has continued to ensure smooth customer service throughout its expansion. The main challenge is to establish uniform internal processes and to implement operations adapted to the increased size. 4iG will seek to harmonize the operations of its member companies and exploit common business opportunities to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness.
4.1 Flexible business operations
GRI 3-3,4IG-1, GRI 201-1, GRI 201-4
DIGI's merger processes have been completed. The company's profitability has been supported by rationalizing operating costs and increasing services in line with market trends.
Invitech's revenue continued to grow in 2022, driven by new customers, renewals of existing contracts and newly introduced services. Most of the organic growth was driven by digital utilities, with a significant increase in IT security and cloud services. The Albanian subsidiaries achieved improved business performance through cost optimization and the expansion of their subscription services. The companies are focusing on the modernization of their fixed line network, which will lead to improved service quality and new sales opportunities.
The economic situation of One Crna
Informatics
The business performance of 4iG's IT division was negatively impacted by adverse macroeconomic trends, rising inflation, high energy costs and a decline in public sector orders. However, these negative effects were offset by competitive sales in the market for innovative services - industrial digitalization, custom application development, cloud services.
The IT division performed exceptionally well in the area of IT operational services for the financial sector.
72% of the Group's net sales were generated by the Telecommunications Division and 28% by the IT Division.
Creation and distribution of direct economic value
Financial assistance received from government
Among the companies of the 4iG Group, only Antenna Hungária received financial support from the State. In 2021 and 2022, the company used HUF 459 818 917 and HUF 602 939 833, respectively, which qualify as subsidies, for investments, R&D and other purposes.
The Hungarian State owns 23.22% of Antenna Hungária. The Hungarian State is also a shareholder in DIGI, ALBtelecom, One Telecommunications and One Crna Gora (indirectly through Antenna Hungária). In addition, 13.78% of ALBtelecom is owned by the Albanian Ministry of Finance.
Telecommunications
The change in the portfolio of the member companies involved in telecommunications has affected their business performance.
As part of the optimization of Antenna Hungária, the company divested its event management business, which led to a reduction in revenues. However, this was offset by one-off items, notably the broadcast of the FINA World Aquatics Championships and the infrastructure provided for that purpose.
Gora has also been positive thanks to the renewed brand and the successful conversion of customers to monthly subscriptions. The company is working on a technological upgrade, with plans to offer 5G services throughout the country.
Creation and distribution
of direct economic value
Group
Hungary
Albania
Montenegro
Economic value generated
439 134
357 013
59 880
22 241
(th HUF)
Distributed economic value
(th HUF)
Operating costs
303 251
201 856
87 962
13 424
Wages, benefits of employees
51 278
40 793
7 218
3 267
Payments to investors
39 003
35 281
3 401
320
(interest, dividends, etc.)
Payments to government
2 287
759
638
889
(taxes, penalties)
Community investment
-
-
-
-
(charity, CSR, etc.)
Economic value retained
43 314
78 314
-39 339
4 342
(th Ft)
Economic value created and allocated by group and country (2022)
4.2 Purchasing practices
GRI 204-1
Percentage of spending on local suppliers The vast majority of the Hungarian subsidiaries' procurement budgets are spent with domestic suppliers. The company has a strong local presence.
PERCENTAGE OF SPENDING
ON LOCAL SUPPLIERS
Compared to 2021 and 2022, only DIGI shows a significant change, with a further increase in the weight of domestic suppliers.
In contrast, Albanian and Montenegrin companies maintain an internationally diversified network of suppliers. Local suppliers were paid 50 and 30 percent of the procurement budget respectively.
Responsible procuement
The 4iG Group is committed to a transparent and open procurement process. The company fully supports and is committed to the fight against corruption and the prevention of corrupt activities. To ensure anti-corruption behavior at Group level, it includes an anti-corruption clause in all its contracts. In addition, the 4iG Group Business Partner Code of Ethics, an extract from the 4iG Group Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, sets out the ethical standards that we consider most important in our business relationships and that we expect our business partners to uphold.
and EU-funded research and development activities based on technological innovation. The company has been involved in nearly two dozen successful research projects, ranging from the development of sensor systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to industrial 3D imaging technologies, to the development of bioinformatics and medical diagnostic tools. The 4iG Group is proud of the products it has developed to date, such as its suite of solutions for manufacturing companies, 4iOP, as well as its unique bespoke services.
4iOP is an eight-module industrial digitalization platform that can be flexibly adapted to customer needs. The technology
100%
97%
97%
97%
93%
89%
93%
80%
76%
63%
60%
49%
49%
40%
29%
30%
20%
0%
4iG Nyrt.
Antenna Hungária
DIGI
Invitech
Telecommunications
One Crna Gora
One
2021
2022
Percentage of the procurement budget spent with local suppliers at major sites7
7 No data are available for ALBtelecom.
In line with the pre-certification practice launched in 2021, we continued to audit suppliers' anti-corruption, security, compliance, legal and health and safety activities in 2022. A separate Supplier Qualification System has been established to pre-qualify suppliers. Assessments are repeatedannually. A dedicated supplier website is maintained to coordinate the assessment process.
4.3 Use of innovative solutions
GRI 3-3,4IG-2
Our unique digital products
The company creates value for its customers through integrated services. It provides solutions that keep pace with IT and technology innovations, effectively supporting customers' business processes and digital transformation in all sectors of the economy. Over the past decade, 4iG has been an active participant in national
has supported the work of around 200 people, helping to digitally empower individuals, improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce the energy used in production.
Meeting the high expectations of our customers and their partners is paramount. 4iG's Industry 4.0 solutions connect production, manufacturing, technology and logistics processes, supporting the digitalization of business processes that contribute to customers' efficient operations. We are constantly working on developing new solutions, commercializing them and exploiting synergies from our existing portfolio.
Stimulating innovation
At 4iG Group we design products and services to meet market needs and customer expectations. We do this by keeping abreast of industry trends, being open to supplier developments and maintaining two-way communication with our customers. The Group's management and culture encourage innovative ideas.
Several member companies maintain a dedicated digital channel (website, email) for improvement suggestions. Regular employee satisfaction surveys also provide an opportunity to share ideas. In addition, the commercial division has installed a suggestion box in the head office building. Suggestions are collected and ideas that have the potential to be successful are taken up. The company's Management
Committee receives submitted development initiatives or product ideas and evaluates them from various perspectives according to a set order. The committee is open to bilateral discussions and presentations of innovative ideas.
4iG has included innovation in its recognition scheme, with winners receiving cash prizes in recognition of their work, as a result of an employee vote. The awards encourage the generation of new ideas and strengthen the innovative approach in the organization.
4.4 Customer satisfaction
GRI 3-3,4IG-3
Achieving high levels of customer service and satisfaction is an essential part of our daily work. Close partnership and formal and informal feedback on customer satisfaction are essential. Informal measurement of customer satisfaction is based on personal contact. The Group's sales and service personnel maintain a relationship of trust with customers, which includes assessing customer needs, understanding problems and resolving them as quickly as possible.
Each member company uses a different formal customer satisfaction methodology depending on its customer base and services. Each company processes the results and seeks to incorporate the feedback into its daily operations.
4iG Plc conducted a satisfaction survey of its business partners, asking 362 customers to answer general questions about the company's service. According to the survey results, most respondents were satisfied with the service they received. The majority of respondents found the company to be cooperative and to offer a wide range of services. On the other hand, respondents were least likely to associate the company with innovation. The improvement is illustrated by the fact that the vast majority of respondents have improved their opinion about 4iG over the past year of working together.
Antenna Hungária conducts a quarterly measurement of its broadcasting service, assessing quality and administrative indicators. Three criteria are taken into account to determine the final score:
- Loss of service and degradation of quality due to technical/operational reasons
- Commercial complaints
- Examination of the fulfilment of obligations related to the modification of the contract
The occurrence of any of the above will reduce the maximum score of 100 points available in the defined weighting system. A score on the scale represents the following rating: below 49.9 points very dissatisfied, between 50 and 69.9 points dissatisfied, between 70 and 84.9 points indifferent, between 85 and 94.9 points satisfied, between 95 and 100 points very satisfied. The results show that all the customers measured fell into the satisfied or very satisfied category throughout the year.
DIGI uses the TRI*M and NPS (Net Promoter Score)methodologiestomeasurecustomer satisfaction and attitudes towards the company. Both methods are widely used research techniques and are often used by companies with retail customers.
The TRI*M index shows the ability to retain customers and makes competitors comparable. The index consists of four questions on satisfaction and loyalty.
The NPS measures satisfaction with the willingness to recommend. Respondents can rate the NPS question on a scale of 0 to
10. A customer who scores between 0 and 6 is negative towards the company's service, while those who score between 7 and 8 are
neutral and those who score between 9 and 10 are supportive. The NPS score is the percentage of supportive customers minus the percentage of negative customers. The final score is between -100 and +100. While the NPS expresses performance on the satisfaction side, the TRI*M index includes loyalty.
The research shows that DIGI achieved a better TRI*M index with its fixed service customers than with its satellite customers, indicating to the company where further improvement is needed. The NPS measurement shows that the company's customers were more satisfied with its always-on TV solution compared to fixed and satellite services.
Invitech also carried out an NPS-based customer satisfaction survey in 2022, which showed a high level of satisfaction. The company will continue to build and maintain good relationships with its customers.
In line with its large retail customer base, Montenegrin subsidiary One Crna Gora also collects feedback from its customers on a quarterly basis using the NPS methodology. In addition to NPS, customers have the opportunity to answer a traditional satisfaction question. The measurement is carried out on a nationally representative sample using a rolling survey, with 50% of the sample from the previous quarter and 50% from the current quarter. The results show that One Crna Gora's customer satisfaction is equal to or better than its local competitors.
The Group will continue to develop its products and services to meet customer needs and maintain long-term partnerships.
