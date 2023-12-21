1. About the report

GRI 2-1, GRI 2-2, GRI 2-3, GRI 2-4, GRI 2-5

1 January - 31 December Reporting period 2022 (financial year 2022) Reporting frequency annually Reporting standard GRI Standards (2021)1 External assurance The report has not been subject to assurance. Previous report date 01/ 09/2022

Although the subsidiaries included in the report have been part of the 4iG Group since the above dates, the 2022 Sustainability Report will include the full year data of the subsidiaries for 2021-2022 to ensure comparability between years.

Questions about the Sustainability Report are welcome at esg@4ig.hu.

1.1 Processes to determine material topics

GRI 3-1, GRI 3-2

This report presents the Group's ESG3 activities according to the issues of material interest to the 4iG Group. In order to identify material issues and focus areas, a materiality assessment was carried out, based on the guidelines of the international reporting standard, GRI Standards (2021).

In the first phase of the research, we supplemented the 4iG Group's list of 2021 material topics with benchmark analysis (determining material topics for international competitors and business partners) and industry-specific recommendations from MSCI4 and SASB5. These were used to create a 'long-list', following an impact assessment and weighted by stakeholder input according to a double materiality approach, taking into account financial, environmental and social materiality.

Double materiality

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which has been adopted by the European Parliament and will come into force in 2024, requires companies covered by the CSRD to report on their sustainability activities according to material issues. The principle of double materiality is the guiding principle for defining material topics.

While financial materiality is the impact of sustainability issues on the company's business performance, results and position, environmental-social materiality is the company's impact on the economy, environment and society6.