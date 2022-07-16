Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  4iG Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    4IG   HU0000167788

4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
745.00 HUF   -0.53%
4iG : Transactions with Treasury Shares

07/16/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG Plc.

on treasury share transaction

4iG Public Limited Company ("4iG") hereby informs the participants of the capital market that 4iG in the framework of exchange trading concluded on 15th of July 2022 acquired 21,000 dematerialised ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 738.327 - per share of series "A" with the face value of HUF 20, - from its own share portfolio on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Equilor Befektetési Zrt. as investment service provider ("Transaction").

As a result of the Transaction, the number of treasury shares held by 4iG is currently 1,331,582 (0.45%), therefore there was no crossing.

Budapest, July 16th, 2022

4iG Plc.

4iG PLC

Mailing address: H-1037 Budapest, Montevideo u. 8.

Phone: +36 1 270 7600

Fax: +36 1 270 7679

Email: ir@4ig.hu

Internet: www.4ig.hu

Disclaimer

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 13:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 B 259 M 259 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 5 000 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 222 B 559 M 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart 4IG NYRT.
Duration : Period :
4iG Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IG NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 745,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Csaba Thurzó Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Tomcsányi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Béla Zsolt Tóth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4IG NYRT.-12.76%559
ACCENTURE PLC-34.50%171 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%137 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.35%89 452
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.23%75 239
FORTINET, INC.-16.22%48 335