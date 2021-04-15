4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

closing the transaction of the 70% ownership in Spacenet Zrt.

4iG PLC ('4iG') hereby informs the market that today 4iG has closed the transaction to acquire 70% ownership of the shares of Spacenet Zrt. ('Spacenet'), with this has earned a majority controlling influence in Spacenet, following the transaction approval of the Hungarian Competition Authority (in Hungarian: Gazdasági Versenyhivatal).

Spacenet is engaged in the implementation and operation of network, IT security, collaboration and data center infrastructure solutions, and their high-level automation and support. Spacenet is a Cisco GOLD partner which allows it to provide support services to its customers based on its own competences. Spacenet is almost the only one on the Hungarian market with the highest level of certifications, highly trained professionals and references in order to widely sell the Cisco products and services.

Budapest, April 14th, 2021

4iG PLC

