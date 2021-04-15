Log in
4IG NYRT.

(4IG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange - 04/14
635 HUF   -0.78%
4iG : Disclosure of Ownership

04/15/2021
Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

closing the transaction of the 70% ownership in Spacenet Zrt.

4iG PLC ('4iG') hereby informs the market that today 4iG has closed the transaction to acquire 70% ownership of the shares of Spacenet Zrt. ('Spacenet'), with this has earned a majority controlling influence in Spacenet, following the transaction approval of the Hungarian Competition Authority (in Hungarian: Gazdasági Versenyhivatal).

Spacenet is engaged in the implementation and operation of network, IT security, collaboration and data center infrastructure solutions, and their high-level automation and support. Spacenet is a Cisco GOLD partner which allows it to provide support services to its customers based on its own competences. Spacenet is almost the only one on the Hungarian market with the highest level of certifications, highly trained professionals and references in order to widely sell the Cisco products and services.

Budapest, April 14th, 2021
4iG PLC

4iG Nyrt. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 53 988 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 57 824 M 193 M 193 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart 4IG NYRT.
Duration : Period :
4iG Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IG NYRT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 635,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gellért Zoltán Jászai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Csaba Thurzó Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Gábor Tomcsányi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Farkas Deputy Chief Technical Officer
Béla Zsolt Tóth Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4IG NYRT.-0.16%193
ACCENTURE PLC8.89%180 803
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 939
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.21%118 517
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.92%81 801
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%79 004
