4iG : Other informations

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC
analysis of the EDISON Group
4iG PLC ('4iG') hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital markets that EDISON Investment Research Limited, one of the biggest investment research, investor relations and consulting firms globally has prepared a report on 4iG after the flash report on the 4iG's Q4 2020, the analysis is available in English at the following link:
https://www.edisongroup.com/publication/strong-q4-helps-4ig-beat-fy20-estimates/28973
Budapest, March 04th, 2020
4iG Plc.
Downloads:
Disclaimer
4iG Nyrt. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:56:00 UTC.