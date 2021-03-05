4iG : Other informations

Extraordinary Announcement of 4iG PLC

analysis of the EDISON Group

4iG PLC ('4iG') hereby informs its Esteemed Investors as well as the participants of the financial and capital markets that EDISON Investment Research Limited, one of the biggest investment research, investor relations and consulting firms globally has prepared a report on 4iG after the flash report on the 4iG's Q4 2020, the analysis is available in English at the following link:

https://www.edisongroup.com/publication/strong-q4-helps-4ig-beat-fy20-estimates/28973

Budapest, March 04th, 2020

4iG Plc.

