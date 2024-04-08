Report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

("Report")

of 4iG Public Limited Company ("Company")

for the Ordinary General Meeting held on the 29th April 2024

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee examined and decided to submit the resolution to the Ordinary General Meeting held on the 29th April 2024 on issuing hold-harmless warrant according to the Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code to the Members of the Board of Directors, as well as the officers ("Officers") who qualify as directors by Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and the modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization ("Remuneration Act") on the management activity in the year of 2023 by proposing to issue hold-harmless warrant to the Members of the Board of Directors and Officers.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approves and at the same time recommends to the General Meeting to adopt the Remuneration Report for the business year 2023 of the Company with the content corresponding to the proposal and within the framework of an opinion voting.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has reviewed the above materials and, on this basis, has unanimously adopted the following resolutions, without dissenting votes and abstentions:

RESOLUTION OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE No. 1/2024. (IV.05.)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee submits to the General Meeting of the Company to establish that the Members of the Board of Directors, as well as the officers who qualify as directors by Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and the modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization performed their work in 2023 with the priority of the interests of the Company in mind, in view of this, to decide to grant hold-harmless warrant for 2023 for them.

RESOLUTION OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE No. 2/2024. (IV.05.)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee submits to the General Meeting, in accordance with the Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and the modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization, and with regarding to the provisions of the Company's Remuneration Policy, that the Remuneration Report for the business year 2023 of the Company be adopted - with the content attached to these proposals for resolutions - within the framework of an opinion voting with the fact that the draft of the Remuneration Report and the accuracy of the information contained therein has been reviewed in advance by the Company's Auditor.

RESOLUTION OF THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE No. 3/2024. (IV.05.)

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, in view of the above agenda items, approves the report of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with the content corresponding to the proposal.

08th April 2023, Budapest

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of

4iG Plc.

