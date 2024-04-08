POWER OF ATTORNEY

- for the representation of the shareholder on the General Meeting -

Undersigned [*] (registered seat: [*]; company registration number: [*]; tax number: [*]; statistic

code: [*]; represented by: [*]; position: [*]; hereinafter referred to as: "Shareholder") as Shareholder

registered in the Share Register - of 4iG Public Limited Company (registered seat: 39 Krisztina körút, Budapest HU-1013, company registration number: 01-10-044993; tax number: 12011069-2-51; statistic code: 12011069-6209-114-01; hereinafter referred to as: " Company" )

authorize

Name: [*] residential address: [*] mother's maiden name: [*] date and place of birth: [*] ID CARD number: [*]

(hereinafter referred to as: "Representative"),

to represent the Shareholder on the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on the 29th of April 2024 at the location indicated in the Invitation for the Ordinary General Meeting also to make a statement in the Shareholder's name, and to exercise all shareholding rights.

This Power of Attorney is valid for the Company's Ordinary General Meeting determined above, and for the continuation of the suspended ordinary general meeting and for the repeated ordinary general meeting convened as a result of lack of quorum.

Undersigned Representative hereby accept the present power of attorney binding on me and state that all information which came to my knowledge regarding this representation is kept confidential and is considered as business secret.