Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. 4imprint Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOUR   GB0006640972

4IMPRINT GROUP PLC

(FOUR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-09 am EDT
3350.00 GBX   +1.21%
02:14a4IMPRINT : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02:03aEarnings Flash (FOUR.L) 4IMPRINT GROUP Posts H1 Revenue $515.5M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (FOUR.L) 4IMPRINT GROUP Posts H1 EPS $1.19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4imprint : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half Year Results 2022

Highlights

Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO

Half Year Results 2022

1

Results Summary

Revenue

$515.54m

  • 58%

Cash

$67.10m

2021 FY: $41.59m

Operating profit

$43.98m

1,122%

Interim dividend

40.00c

2021 HY: 15.00c

Half Year Results 2022

Basic EPS

118.90c

  • 1,204%

Total orders

886,000

2021 HY: 616,000

2

Financial Review

David Seekings, CFO

Half Year Results 2022

3

Group Income Statement

H1 2022

H1 2021

FY 2021

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

Revenue

515,536

326,808

58%

787,322

Gross profit

147,943

95,606

55%

226,023

Gross profit %

28.70%

29.25%

28.71%

Marketing costs

(62,939)

(59,889)

5%

(127,530)

Selling costs

(18,057)

(15,427)

17%

(32,167)

Admin & central costs

(22,331)

(16,196)

38%

(34,732)

Share option related charges

(458)

(327)

40%

(607)

DB pension admin costs

(175)

(172)

2%

(341)

Operating profit

43,983

3,595

1,123%

30,646

  • Revenue +58%
    o US $505.9m; UK $9.7m
  • Gross profit +55%
    o Margin % broadly stable given difficult supply situation
    o Product cost inflation partially offset by careful price adjustments
  • Marketing costs +5%
    o Brand component driving efficiency o Revenue per marketing dollar $8.19
    (2021: $5.46)
  • Selling costs +17%
    o Investment in talent
    o Operational gearing effect

Operating margin

8.53%

1.10%

3.89%

Interest

(97)

(213)

(402)

Admin & central costs +38%

o YOY increase largely due to incentive

Pension finance charges

27

(15)

(15)

compensation accruals and revenue

reserves

Profit before tax

43,913

3,367

1,204%

30,229

o Central costs $2.1m (2021: $1.9m)

Tax

(10,539)

(808)

(7,643)

Operating margin %

Profit after tax

33,374

2,559

1,204%

22,586

o Sharp increase reflecting strong H1

results and leverage in direct

marketing business model

Basic EPS

118.90c

9.12c

80.46c

Effective tax rate 24% (2021: 24%)

Half Year Results 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

4imprint Group plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
02:14a4IMPRINT : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02:03aEarnings Flash (FOUR.L) 4IMPRINT GROUP Posts H1 Revenue $515.5M
MT
02:03aEarnings Flash (FOUR.L) 4IMPRINT GROUP Posts H1 EPS $1.19
MT
07/224imprint Group - UPDATE ON CURRENT TRADING
AQ
07/204IMPRINT GROUP PLC : Trading Statement
AQ
07/194imprint Flags Better-Than-Expected Operating Profit, Revenue in FY22
MT
07/194IMPRINT : Update on Current Trading
PU
07/194imprint Group plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/244IMPRINT : AGM Statement and Notice of Results
PU
05/06Merchandise Marketer 4imprint On Track For $1 Billion Revenue In 2022 As Demand Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 021 M - -
Net income 2022 42,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 63,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 162
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
4imprint Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,49 $
Average target price 46,28 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Lyons-Tarr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David John Emmott Seekings Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stephen Moody Non-Executive Chairman
Charles John Brady Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christina Dawn Southall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
4IMPRINT GROUP PLC18.79%1 136
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-4.15%14 386
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-15.03%12 909
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.30%12 300
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.43%11 465
WPP PLC-27.04%10 747