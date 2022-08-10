4imprint : 2022 Half Year Results Presentation
Highlights
Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO
Revenue
$515.54 m
Cash
$67.10 m
2021 FY: $41.59m
Operating profit
$43.98m
1,122%
Interim dividend
40.00c
2021 HY: 15.00c
Half Year Results 2022
Basic EPS
118.90c
Total orders
886,000
2021 HY: 616,000
2
Financial Review
David Seekings, CFO
H1 2022
H1 2021
FY 2021
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
Revenue
515,536
326,808
58%
787,322
Gross profit
147,943
95,606
55%
226,023
Gross profit %
28.70%
29.25%
28.71%
Marketing costs
(62,939)
(59,889)
5%
(127,530)
Selling costs
(18,057)
(15,427)
17%
(32,167)
Admin & central costs
(22,331)
(16,196)
38%
(34,732)
Share option related charges
(458)
(327)
40%
(607)
DB pension admin costs
(175)
(172)
2%
(341)
Operating profit
43,983
3,595
1,123%
30,646
Revenue +58%
o US $505.9m; UK $9.7m
Gross profit +55%
o Margin % broadly stable given difficult supply situation
o Product cost inflation partially offset by careful price adjustments
Marketing costs +5%
o Brand component driving efficiency o Revenue per marketing dollar $8.19
(2021: $5.46)
Selling costs +17%
o Investment in talent
o Operational gearing effect
Operating margin
8.53%
1.10%
3.89%
Interest
(97)
(213)
(402)
• Admin & central costs +38%
o YOY increase largely due to incentive
Pension finance charges
27
(15)
(15)
compensation accruals and revenue
reserves
Profit before tax
43,913
3,367
1,204%
30,229
o Central costs $2.1m (2021: $1.9m)
Tax
(10,539)
(808)
(7,643)
•
Operating margin %
Profit after tax
33,374
2,559
1,204%
22,586
o Sharp increase reflecting strong H1
results and leverage in direct
marketing business model
Basic EPS
118.90c
9.12c
80.46c
• Effective tax rate 24% (2021: 24%)
Half Year Results 2022
4
Sales 2022
1 021 M
-
-
Net income 2022
42,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
63,3 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
25,2x
Yield 2022
2,63%
Capitalization
1 136 M
1 136 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,05x
EV / Sales 2023
0,95x
Nbr of Employees
1 162
Free-Float
97,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends 4IMPRINT GROUP PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
40,49 $
Average target price
46,28 $
Spread / Average Target
14,3%
