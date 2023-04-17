Advanced search
    FOUR   GB0006640972

4IMPRINT GROUP PLC

(FOUR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-04-17 am EDT
4590.00 GBX   -2.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4imprint : Annual Report and Accounts 2022

04/17/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
Group plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2022

4imprint Group plcAnnual Report & Accounts 2022

Our purpose is to harness the enduring appeal of promotional products to help our customers build their brand, promote their initiatives, achieve their marketing goals and make lasting connections with those who are important to them.

With every order we are trusted to carry a distinctive logo or message on our products, so we understand clearly that our primary aim is to be certain to make our customers and their organisations shine.

We deliver on this trust by cultivating an authentic environment where our people are valued and empowered to do their best work.

Our priority is to attract and retain a diverse team, each member of which is committed to creating mutually beneficial, sustainable outcomes for all stakeholders and the environment, in turn protecting and strengthening the long-term interests of the Company and

our Shareholders.

OVERVIEW

  1. Highlights
  2. At a Glance
  1. Chairman's Statement

STRATEGIC REPORT

  1. Chief Executive's Review
  1. Strategic Objectives
  1. Key Performance Indicators
  1. Market Position
  1. Business Model
  1. Sustainability
  1. Financial Review
  1. Principal Risks & Uncertainties
  1. Stakeholder Engagement

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Statement on Corporate Governance
  1. Nomination Committee Report
  1. Audit Committee Report
  1. Annual Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee
  1. Remuneration Report
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Group Income Statement
  2. Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Group Balance Sheet
  4. Group Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
  5. Group Cash Flow Statement
  6. Notes to the Financial Statements
  1. Company Balance Sheet
  2. Statement of Changes in Company Shareholders' Equity
  3. Company Cash Flow Statement
  4. Notes to the Company's Financial Statements

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

  1. Alternative Performance Measures
  1. Five Year Financial Record IBC Registered Office and Company
    Advisers

Find out more online: investors.4imprint.com

HIGHLIGHTS

Operational overview

Strong trading momentum; strategic revenue target of $1bn surpassed and profit before tax exceeded $100m

1,860,000 total orders processed in 2022 (2021: 1,429,000); 307,000 new customers acquired in the year (2021: 263,000)

Brand investment driving a step change in the productivity of the overall marketing mix

Financial overview

REVENUE

$1,140.29m

+45%

2021: $787.32m

OPERATING PROFIT

$102.90m

+236%

2021: $30.65m

BASIC EPS

285.57c

+255%

2021: 80.46c

TOTAL PAID AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE

160.00c

+256%

2021: 45.00c

PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE

200.00c

4imprint Group plcAnnual Report and Accounts 2022

Very strong financial position, with cash and bank

Overview

deposits of $86.8m; no debt

Special dividend proposed of 200.00c per share

Good progress on ESG, including completion of

the $2m solar array project at the Oshkosh

distribution centre

Strategic Report

Corporate

Governance

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

$103.71m

+243%

Financial

2021: $30.23m

Statements

CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS

$86.75m

+109%

Additional

2021: $41.59m

TOTAL PAID AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE

132.24p

Information

+291%

2021: 33.82p

PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE

165.38p

01

4imprint Group plcAnnual Report and Accounts 2022

AT A GLANCE

Record breaking organic revenue growth

We are a direct marketer of promotional products with operations in North America, the UK and Ireland. After two years of pandemic-affected trading,

in 2022 the Group demonstrated its recovery with record financial results.

Revenue exceeded our long-held strategic target of $1bn and delivered record profit before tax of more than $100m in the year.

What we do

We make it easy for our customers to promote their service, product or event. Our customers know that promotional products from 4imprint's extensive range along with personal, expert service on every order will ensure that their name - and brand - looks great in front of their target audience.

Our objective

Our objective is to deliver market- beating organic revenue growth by expanding our share in the still fragmented markets in which we operate. We aim to establish 4imprint as 'the' leading promotional products brand within our target audience through sustained investment in an evolving marketing portfolio.

02

4imprint Group plcAnnual Report and Accounts 2022

Where we do it

Five year growth

We operate the same business model in two primary geographical markets:

REVENUE ($m)

$1,140.3m

1,140.3

21

787.3

20

560.0

19

860.8

18

738.4

OPERATING PROFIT ($m)

$102.9m

NORTH AMERICA

UK & IRELAND

102.9

Most of our revenue is generated in the USA

Customers in the UK and Irish

21

30.7

and Canada, serviced from an office and a

markets are serviced from an office

distribution centre in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

in Manchester, UK.

20

4.0

REVENUE

REVENUE

19

53.6

BASIC EARNINGS PER

SHARE ( )

$1,120.5m $19.8m

18

44.3

98%

2%

285.57c

285.57

EMPLOYEES

EMPLOYEES

21

80.46

1,367

45

18

125.61

20

11.03

December 2022

December 2022

19

152.42

How we do it

Our business operations are focused around a highly developed direct marketing business model. Organic revenue growth is delivered by using a wide range of data-driven, online, offline and brand-based marketing techniques to capture market share in the large and fragmented promotional product markets that we serve.

Reaching our customers

Looking after our customers

Our product range

Application of technology

Innovative marketing allows us

We have an exceptional culture

Our merchandisers work

Our appetite for technology

to introduce millions of potential

revolving around the delivery of

closely with our suppliers to

delivers an attractive customer

customers to tens of thousands

remarkable customer service,

continuously update and curate

experience, an efficient order

of customised products.

and a robust satisfaction

our extensive product range.

processing platform and

guarantee that our customers

sophisticated data-driven

can rely on.

analytics.

Overview

Strategic Report

Corporate Governance Financial Statements Additional Information

03

4imprint Group plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:07:04 UTC.


