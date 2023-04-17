4imprint : Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Our purpose is to harness the enduring appeal of promotional products to help our customers build their brand, promote their initiatives, achieve their marketing goals and make lasting connections with those who are important to them.
With every order we are trusted to carry a distinctive logo or message on our products, so we understand clearly that our primary aim is to be certain to make our customers and their organisations shine.
We deliver on this trust by cultivating an authentic environment where our people are valued and empowered to do their best work.
Our priority is to attract and retain a diverse team, each member of which is committed to creating mutually beneficial, sustainable outcomes for all stakeholders and the environment, in turn protecting and strengthening the long-term interests of the Company and
our Shareholders.
OVERVIEW
Highlights
At a Glance
Chairman's Statement
STRATEGIC REPORT
Chief Executive's Review
Strategic Objectives
Key Performance Indicators
Market Position
Business Model
Sustainability
Financial Review
Principal Risks & Uncertainties
Stakeholder Engagement
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Corporate Governance Report
Board of Directors
Statement on Corporate Governance
Nomination Committee Report
Audit Committee Report
Annual Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee
Remuneration Report
Directors' Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Independent Auditor's Report
Group Income Statement
Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group Balance Sheet
Group Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Group Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Financial Statements
Company Balance Sheet
Statement of Changes in Company Shareholders' Equity
Company Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Company's Financial Statements
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Alternative Performance Measures
Five Year Financial RecordIBC Registered Office and Company
Advisers
Find out more online: investors.4imprint.com
HIGHLIGHTS
Operational overview
Strong trading momentum; strategic revenue target of $1bn surpassed and profit before tax exceeded $100m
1,860,000 total orders processed in 2022 (2021: 1,429,000); 307,000 new customers acquired in the year (2021: 263,000)
Brand investment driving a step change in the productivity of the overall marketing mix
Financial overview
REVENUE
$1,140.29m
+45%
2021: $787.32m
OPERATING PROFIT
$102.90m
+236%
2021: $30.65m
BASIC EPS
285.57c
+255%
2021: 80.46c
TOTAL PAID AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE
160.00c
+256%
2021: 45.00c
PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE
200.00c
4imprint Group plcAnnual Report and Accounts 2022
Very strong financial position, with cash and bank
Overview
deposits of $86.8m; no debt
Special dividend proposed of 200.00c per share
Good progress on ESG, including completion of
the $2m solar array project at the Oshkosh
distribution centre
Strategic Report
Corporate
Governance
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
$103.71m
+243%
Financial
2021: $30.23m
Statements
CASH AND BANK DEPOSITS
$86.75m
+109%
Additional
2021: $41.59m
TOTAL PAID AND PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE
132.24p
Information
+291%
2021: 33.82p
PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE
165.38p
01
4imprint Group plcAnnual Report and Accounts 2022
AT A GLANCE
Record breaking organic revenue growth
We are a direct marketer of promotional products with operations in North America, the UK and Ireland. After two years of pandemic-affected trading,
in 2022 the Group demonstrated its recovery with record financial results.
Revenue exceeded our long-held strategic target of $1bn and delivered record profit before tax of more than $100m in the year.
What we do
We make it easy for our customers to promote their service, product or event. Our customers know that promotional products from 4imprint's extensive range along with personal, expert service on every order will ensure that their name - and brand - looks great in front of their target audience.
Our objective
Our objective is to deliver market- beating organic revenue growth by expanding our share in the still fragmented markets in which we operate. We aim to establish 4imprint as 'the' leading promotional products brand within our target audience through sustained investment in an evolving marketing portfolio.
02
4imprint Group plcAnnual Report and Accounts 2022
Where we do it
Five year growth
We operate the same business model in two primary geographical markets:
REVENUE ($m)
$1,140.3m
1,140.3
21
787.3
20
560.0
19
860.8
18
738.4
OPERATING PROFIT ($m)
$102.9m
NORTH AMERICA
UK & IRELAND
102.9
Most of our revenue is generated in the USA
Customers in the UK and Irish
21
30.7
and Canada, serviced from an office and a
markets are serviced from an office
distribution centre in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
in Manchester, UK.
20
4.0
REVENUE
REVENUE
19
53.6
BASIC EARNINGS PER
SHARE ( )
$1,120.5m $19.8m
18
44.3
98%
2%
285.57c
285.57
EMPLOYEES
EMPLOYEES
21
80.46
1,367
45
18
125.61
20
11.03
December 2022
December 2022
19
152.42
How we do it
Our business operations are focused around a highly developed direct marketing business model. Organic revenue growth is delivered by using a wide range of data-driven, online, offline and brand-based marketing techniques to capture market share in the large and fragmented promotional product markets that we serve.
Reaching our customers
Looking after our customers
Our product range
Application of technology
Innovative marketing allows us
We have an exceptional culture
Our merchandisers work
Our appetite for technology
to introduce millions of potential
revolving around the delivery of
closely with our suppliers to
delivers an attractive customer
customers to tens of thousands
remarkable customer service,
continuously update and curate
experience, an efficient order
of customised products.
and a robust satisfaction
our extensive product range.
processing platform and
guarantee that our customers
sophisticated data-driven
can rely on.
analytics.
Overview
Strategic Report
Corporate Governance Financial Statements Additional Information
4imprint Group plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:07:04 UTC.