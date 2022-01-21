Log in
4imprint : Trading Update and Notice of Final Results

01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
4imprint Group plc (the "Group"), the international direct marketer of promotional products, intends to announce its final results for the year ended 1 January 2022 on Wednesday 16 March 2022. Ahead of this, the Group today provides a trading update.

Unaudited Group revenue for the 2021 financial year was approximately $787m, an increase of 41% compared to 2020. Profit before tax is expected to be towards the upper end of the range of analysts' forecasts.

Total order count in 2021 was 90% of the 2019 comparative (the most recent 'normal' year), demonstrating a strong recovery in the business over the course of the year.

The unaudited net cash balance at the 2021 year-end was $41.6m, (2020: $39.8m), leaving the Group in a good financial position entering 2022.

Even as challenges remain regarding the supply chain, inflationary pressures and the lingering effects of the pandemic, our performance in 2021 further demonstrates the flexibility and resilience of our business model. The Board is very pleased with the Group's progress in 2021 and is confident that the qualities embodied in our brand continue to resonate with our customers.

For further information, please contact:

4imprint Group plc
Tel. + 44 (0) 20 3709 9680

Kevin Lyons-Tarr, Chief Executive Officer
David Seekings, Chief Financial Officer

MHP Communications
Tel.+ 44 (0)7884 494112

Katie Hunt
Rachel Mann

Disclaimer

4imprint Group plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
