Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

VSC062024oHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A3E5C40

2. Name of issuer

4SC AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the general meeting

20.06.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620]

2. Time of the general meeting

11:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

09:00 UTC]

3. Type of the general meeting

Ordinary annual general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the general meeting

Konferenzraum "Ellipse" des Innovations- und Gründerzentrums

Biotechnologie (IZB), Am Klopferspitz 19, 82152 Planegg-Martinsried,

Germany

5. Record Date

29.05.2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240529]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

13.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240613; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

20.06.2024, until the end of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620; until the end of voting]

1

Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions

to the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

13.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240613; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by

the Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password- protected internet service at www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung by
      19.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240619; 22:00 UTC]
    • if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 20.06.2024, until the start of voting
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240620; until the start of voting]
  2. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

13.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240613; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on

20.06.2024, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620; until the end of voting]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies

and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password-

protected internet service at

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung by

19.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240619; 22:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

20.06.2024, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620; until the start of voting]

2

Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements as at

31 December 2023 and the management report for the financial year

2023, including the explanatory report of the Executive Board on the

disclosures pursuant to § 289a HGB and the report of the Supervisory

Board for the financial year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the Management Board for the financial

year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial

year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2023 for discussion

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of Section 15 (5) sentence 3 of the

Articles of Association due to a change in the law

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 7.1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7.1

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the reduction of Conditional Capital VIII and IX and

corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association - Revision of

Section 5 (4) of the Articles of Association (Conditional Capital VIII)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 7.2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7.2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the reduction of Conditional Capital VIII and IX and

corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association - 7.2 Revision

of Section 5 (5) of the Articles of Association (Conditional Capital IX)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 8

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

8

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the cancellation of the existing Authorised Capital 2021/I

and the creation of new Authorised Capital 2024/I for general purposes

against cash and/or non-cash contributions with the authorisation to

exclude subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the

Articles of Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

5

Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 9

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

9

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the granting of a new authorisation for the Management

Board to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit

participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these

instruments), to exclude subscription rights and on the creation of new

Contingent Capital 2024/I and corresponding amendments to the

Articles of Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

20.05.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240520; 22:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - countermotions

1. Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:

05.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240605; 22:00 UTC]

For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:

20.06.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620]

6

Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024

Convenience Translation

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

05.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240605; 22:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

20.06.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620]

F. Shareholder right - right to information

1. Object of deadline

Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On 20.06.2024 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until

the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the

closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]

F. Shareholder right - filing of objections

1. Object of deadline

filing of objections against resolutions of the general meeting

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On 20.06.2024 from the beginning of the general meeting until its

closing by the chairman of the meeting.

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240620; from the beginning of the general meeting until its closing by

the chairman of the general meeting]

7

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

4SC AG published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 08:26:06 UTC.