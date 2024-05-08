Annual general meeting of 4SC AG on 20 June 2024
Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
VSC062024oHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A3E5C40
2. Name of issuer
4SC AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the general meeting
20.06.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620]
2. Time of the general meeting
11:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
09:00 UTC]
3. Type of the general meeting
Ordinary annual general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the general meeting
Konferenzraum "Ellipse" des Innovations- und Gründerzentrums
Biotechnologie (IZB), Am Klopferspitz 19, 82152 Planegg-Martinsried,
Germany
5. Record Date
29.05.2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240529]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
D. Participation in the general meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
13.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240613; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
20.06.2024, until the end of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620; until the end of voting]
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions
to the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
13.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240613; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by
the Company
- in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password- protected internet service at www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung by
19.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240619; 22:00 UTC]
- if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 20.06.2024, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240620; until the start of voting]
- in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password- protected internet service at www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung by
- Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
13.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240613; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on
20.06.2024, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620; until the end of voting]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies
and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password-
protected internet service at
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung by
19.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240619; 22:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
20.06.2024, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620; until the start of voting]
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements as at
31 December 2023 and the management report for the financial year
2023, including the explanatory report of the Executive Board on the
disclosures pursuant to § 289a HGB and the report of the Supervisory
Board for the financial year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
5. Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the Management Board for the financial
year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial
year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the financial year 2024
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the Remuneration Report 2023 for discussion
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
5. Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - item 6
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the amendment of Section 15 (5) sentence 3 of the
Articles of Association due to a change in the law
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 7.1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7.1
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the reduction of Conditional Capital VIII and IX and
corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association - Revision of
Section 5 (4) of the Articles of Association (Conditional Capital VIII)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 7.2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7.2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the reduction of Conditional Capital VIII and IX and
corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association - 7.2 Revision
of Section 5 (5) of the Articles of Association (Conditional Capital IX)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 8
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
8
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the cancellation of the existing Authorised Capital 2021/I
and the creation of new Authorised Capital 2024/I for general purposes
against cash and/or non-cash contributions with the authorisation to
exclude subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the
Articles of Association
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 9
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
9
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the granting of a new authorisation for the Management
Board to issue convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit
participation rights and/or participating bonds (or combinations of these
instruments), to exclude subscription rights and on the creation of new
Contingent Capital 2024/I and corresponding amendments to the
Articles of Association
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
www.4sc.de/investoren/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights
F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
20.05.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240520; 22:00 UTC]
F. Shareholder right - countermotions
1. Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the
agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:
05.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240605; 22:00 UTC]
For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:
20.06.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620]
F. Shareholder right - election proposals
1. Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board
members or auditors
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:
05.06.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240605; 22:00 UTC]
For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:
20.06.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620]
F. Shareholder right - right to information
1. Object of deadline
Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On 20.06.2024 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until
the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the
closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]
F. Shareholder right - filing of objections
1. Object of deadline
filing of objections against resolutions of the general meeting
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On 20.06.2024 from the beginning of the general meeting until its
closing by the chairman of the meeting.
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240620; from the beginning of the general meeting until its closing by
the chairman of the general meeting]
